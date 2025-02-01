Here’s What’s New on Netflix in February 2025

Netflix is hoping that shows and movies about fakers will generate real views this February.

Kinda Pregnant, out Feb. 5, stars Amy Schumer as a single woman who fakes a pregnancy. In Apple Cider Vinegar, out Feb. 6, Kaitlyn Dever stars as a wellness guru who fakes cancer.

Miss Congeniality, a movie about a fake beauty pageant contestant, hits the streaming site on Feb. 1, while a movie about a real beauty pageant, Miss Italia Mustn't Die, comes out on Feb. 26.

And after Feb. 28, any families looking for movies starring the loveable fake dog Scooby Doo will be saying "Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you?" because that's when Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed are leaving the streaming site.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2025—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2025

Feb. 1

Sakamoto Days

Feb. 3

Bogotá: City of the Lost

Feb. 5

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Envious (Season 2)

Kinda Pregnant

Prison Cell 211

Sintonia (Season 5)

Feb. 6

Apple Cider Vinegar

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar. Netflix

The Åre Murders

Cassandra

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)

Feb. 7

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan

Pokémon Horizons (Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4)

Feb. 8

Sakamoto Days

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Feb. 11

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Feb. 12

Death Before the Wedding

Honeymoon Crasher

Feb. 13

Cobra Kai (Season 6: Part 3)

Dog Days Out

The Exchange (Season 2)

La Dolce Villa

Feb. 14

I Am Married…But!

Love Is Blind (Season 8)

Melo Movie

Valeria (Season 4)

Dhoom Dhaam

Love Forever

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Umjolo: There is No Cure

Feb. 15

Sakamoto Days

Feb. 17

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 11)

Feb. 18

Court of Gold

Offline Love

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

Feb. 19

My Family

Feb. 20

Zero Day

Feb. 22

Sakamoto Days

Feb. 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Feb. 25

Full Swing (Season 3)

Feb. 26

Miss Italia Mustn't Die

A scene from the Netflix docu-series Miss Italia Must'nt Die Netflix

Feb. 27

Demon City

Running Point

Toxic Town

The Wrong Track

Feb. 28

Aitana Metamorphosis

Squad 36

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2025

Feb. 1

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

Feb. 2

The Founder

Feb. 4

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

Feb. 5

Alone Australia (Season 1)

Grimsburg (Season 1)

Feb. 6

Supreme Models

Feb. 7

A Different World (Seasons 1-6)

The Conners (Season 6)

Feb. 8

Spencer

Feb. 10

Aftermath

American Pickers (Season 16)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Feb. 11

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Feb. 13

Resident Alien (Season 3)

Trial by Fire

Feb. 16

Don't Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

Feb. 18

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Feb. 19

To Catch a Killer

Feb. 20

Operation Finale

Feb. 25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

Feb. 26

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 5-6)

Feb. 28

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2025

Feb. 1

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Plus One

Run All Night

Feb. 11

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Pope's Exorcist

Feb. 14

The Catcher Was a Spy

White Boy

Feb. 15

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blackhat

Pearl

Feb. 20

Book Club

Southpaw

Feb. 21

All Good Things

Feb. 24

U Turn

Feb. 25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-2)

Feb. 28

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

The Angry Birds Movie

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Green Lantern

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)

Oblivion

The Other Guys

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Without a Paddle