Here’s What’s New on Netflix in February 2025

Netflix is hoping that shows and movies about fakers will generate real views this February.
Kinda Pregnant, out Feb. 5, stars Amy Schumer as a single woman who fakes a pregnancy. In Apple Cider Vinegar, out Feb. 6, Kaitlyn Dever stars as a wellness guru who fakes cancer.
Miss Congeniality, a movie about a fake beauty pageant contestant, hits the streaming site on Feb. 1, while a movie about a real beauty pageant, Miss Italia Mustn't Die, comes out on Feb. 26.
And after Feb. 28, any families looking for movies starring the loveable fake dog Scooby Doo will be saying "Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you?" because that's when Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed are leaving the streaming site.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2025—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2025
Feb. 1
Sakamoto Days
Feb. 3
Bogotá: City of the Lost
Feb. 5
Celebrity Bear Hunt
Envious (Season 2)
Kinda Pregnant
Prison Cell 211
Sintonia (Season 5)
Feb. 6
Apple Cider Vinegar
The Åre Murders
Cassandra
Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido
Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)
Feb. 7
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan
Pokémon Horizons (Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1)
Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4)
Feb. 8
Sakamoto Days
Surviving Black Hawk Down
Feb. 11
Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
Feb. 12
Death Before the Wedding
Honeymoon Crasher
Feb. 13
Cobra Kai (Season 6: Part 3)
Dog Days Out
The Exchange (Season 2)
La Dolce Villa
Feb. 14
I Am Married…But!
Love Is Blind (Season 8)
Melo Movie
Valeria (Season 4)
Dhoom Dhaam
Love Forever
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
Umjolo: There is No Cure
Feb. 15
Sakamoto Days
Feb. 17
Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 11)
Feb. 18
Court of Gold
Offline Love
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode
Feb. 19
My Family
Feb. 20
Zero Day
Feb. 22
Sakamoto Days
Feb. 23
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Feb. 25
Full Swing (Season 3)
Feb. 26
Miss Italia Mustn't Die
Feb. 27
Demon City
Running Point
Toxic Town
The Wrong Track
Feb. 28
Aitana Metamorphosis
Squad 36
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2025
Feb. 1
Cult of Chucky
From Prada to Nada
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)
It (2017)
Magic Mike XXL
Miss Congeniality
The Nice Guys
Parasite
Queen & Slim
Richie Rich
Space Jam (1996)
Spanglish
Two Weeks Notice
The Wedding Planner
Feb. 2
The Founder
Feb. 4
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
Feb. 5
Alone Australia (Season 1)
Grimsburg (Season 1)
Feb. 6
Supreme Models
Feb. 7
A Different World (Seasons 1-6)
The Conners (Season 6)
Feb. 8
Spencer
Feb. 10
Aftermath
American Pickers (Season 16)
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Feb. 11
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Feb. 13
Resident Alien (Season 3)
Trial by Fire
Feb. 16
Don't Let Go
Gold
Ted 2
Feb. 18
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
Feb. 19
To Catch a Killer
Feb. 20
Operation Finale
Feb. 25
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
Really Love
Watcher
Feb. 26
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 5-6)
Feb. 28
Despicable Me 4
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2025
Feb. 1
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Plus One
Run All Night
Feb. 11
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
The Pope's Exorcist
Feb. 14
The Catcher Was a Spy
White Boy
Feb. 15
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blackhat
Pearl
Feb. 20
Book Club
Southpaw
Feb. 21
All Good Things
Feb. 24
U Turn
Feb. 25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-2)
Feb. 28
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
The Angry Birds Movie
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Green Lantern
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)
Oblivion
The Other Guys
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Without a Paddle
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com