Watch Live: Inauguration Day – Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th U.S. President

By TIME Video

President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as U.S. President for the second time, along with Vice President-elect JD Vance, by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in an Inauguration Ceremony. The ceremony is followed by an Inaugural Address from Donald Trump. Trump and Vance are replacing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

