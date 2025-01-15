Here Are All the Nominations For the 2025 BAFTA Awards

LONDON — Papal thriller “Conclave ” leads the race—just—for the British Academy Film Awards, with nominations in 12 categories, one more than the genre-busting trans musical " Emilia Perez."

But with the wildfires in Los Angeles over the past week fresh in the minds of everyone in the movie industry, Wednesday's announcement of the latest BAFTA nominations was understandably subdued.

"We are very much thinking of our colleagues, friends, community over there," BAFTA chair Sara Putt told The Associated Press. “It’s devastating what’s going on.”

She wouldn't be drawn on how the fires will impact the BAFTA ceremony, which is due to take place on Feb. 16.

“The ceremony is a month away, it would be inappropriate and far too early to say anything about that,” Putt said.

She lauded the list of nominations, particularly its variety, noting that six different genres were represented on the best film list. She also highlighted that 14 of the 24 nominations in the acting categories were first-timers, and that whoever wins the best actress award will be a first-time BAFTA winner.

“There's some really exciting stories in there and just a real glorious range of film-making this year,” she said.

Other leading contenders include the 215-minute postwar epic “The Brutalist,” with nine nominations, including best film and leading actor for Adrien Brody. The Palme d'Or-winning “Anora,” the sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” received seven nominations apiece. The Bob Dylan biopic “ A Complete Unknown ” received six nominations, including for its lead, Timothée Chalomet. “Kneecap,” the Irish-language hip-hop drama has also received six nominations.

The prizes — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 3.

Like other major movie awards, Britain's film academy has introduced changes in recent years to increase diversity. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.

The voting process was rejigged to add a longlist round in the selection before the final nominees are voted on by the academy’s 8,000-strong membership of industry professionals.

See the full list of nominations, here:

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Hoard - Luna Carmoon (director/ writer)

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)

Monkey Man - Dev Patel (director)

Santosh - Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar de Ganay (producer)

Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

Conclave - Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

EDITING

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

CASTING

Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez

Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware

Kneecap - Carla Stronge

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist - Lol Crawley

Conclave - Stephanie Fontaine

Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser

Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume

Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

SOUND

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

COSTUME DESIGN

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

MAKE-UP & HAIR

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Adios

Mog's Christmas

Wander To Wonder

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan