Here Are All the Nominations For the 2025 BAFTA Awards

LONDON — Papal thriller “Conclave ” leads the race—just—for the British Academy Film Awards, with nominations in 12 categories, one more than the genre-busting trans musical " Emilia Perez."
But with the wildfires in Los Angeles over the past week fresh in the minds of everyone in the movie industry, Wednesday's announcement of the latest BAFTA nominations was understandably subdued.
"We are very much thinking of our colleagues, friends, community over there," BAFTA chair Sara Putt told The Associated Press. “It’s devastating what’s going on.”
She wouldn't be drawn on how the fires will impact the BAFTA ceremony, which is due to take place on Feb. 16.
“The ceremony is a month away, it would be inappropriate and far too early to say anything about that,” Putt said.
She lauded the list of nominations, particularly its variety, noting that six different genres were represented on the best film list. She also highlighted that 14 of the 24 nominations in the acting categories were first-timers, and that whoever wins the best actress award will be a first-time BAFTA winner.
“There's some really exciting stories in there and just a real glorious range of film-making this year,” she said.
Other leading contenders include the 215-minute postwar epic “The Brutalist,” with nine nominations, including best film and leading actor for Adrien Brody. The Palme d'Or-winning “Anora,” the sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” received seven nominations apiece. The Bob Dylan biopic “ A Complete Unknown ” received six nominations, including for its lead, Timothée Chalomet. “Kneecap,” the Irish-language hip-hop drama has also received six nominations.
The prizes — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 3.
Like other major movie awards, Britain's film academy has introduced changes in recent years to increase diversity. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.
The voting process was rejigged to add a longlist round in the selection before the final nominees are voted on by the academy’s 8,000-strong membership of industry professionals.
See the full list of nominations, here:
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
BEST FILM
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh
A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave - Peter Straughan
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Hoard - Luna Carmoon (director/ writer)
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
Monkey Man - Dev Patel (director)
Santosh - Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar de Ganay (producer)
Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
EDITING
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
CASTING
Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez
Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Kneecap - Carla Stronge
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
Conclave - Stephanie Fontaine
Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume
Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
SOUND
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
COSTUME DESIGN
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
MAKE-UP & HAIR
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Adios
Mog's Christmas
Wander To Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
More Must-Reads from TIME
- L.A. Fires Show Reality of 1.5°C of Warming
- How Canada Fell Out of Love With Trudeau
- Trump Is Treating the Globe Like a Monopoly Board
- Bad Bunny On Heartbreak and New Album
- 10 Boundaries Therapists Want You to Set in the New Year
- The Motivational Trick That Makes You Exercise Harder
- Nicole Kidman Is a Pure Pleasure to Watch in Babygirl
- Column: Jimmy Carter’s Global Legacy Was Moral Clarity
Contact us at letters@time.com