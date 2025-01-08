Thousands of residents have been forced to flee the Los Angeles region in the wake of raging wildfires, as firefighters have struggled to contain several blazes that were fanned by strong winds and are expected to worsen.

Fueled by low humidity and raging Santa Ana winds of up to 60 mph, the Palisades Fire burned through 2,921 acres by Wednesday morning, while the Eaton Fire, which has left two people dead, had spread across 2,227 acres. Both were 0% contained as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters are battling four fires across the Los Angeles area at once.

TIME Map; Getty Images

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell crews are facing "unprecedented conditions,” and asked people to heed evacuation orders at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

“This is a tragic time in our history here in Los Angeles, but a time when we’re really tested and see who we really are,” McDonnell said.

Read more: See Photos of Devastating Palisades Fire in California

Businesses and homes have been damaged in the Pacific Palisades, with over 1,000 structures destroyed by the Palisades fire, according to LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. Almost 70,000 people were without power on Wednesday morning.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed more than 1,400 firefighters to the region, and declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night. The fires are expected to grow in size as high winds continue.

Here’s how to help victims of the California wildfires.

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

The California Fire Foundation works with local fire agencies and community based organizations to provide ongoing, mid- and long-term support to California communities affected by natural disasters like wildfires. The organization, which provides direct support to victims, is beginning to support those impacted by the Palisades Fire.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit global food relief organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, is already on the ground in Southern California to aid first responders and evacuees. “Our teams have mobilized across the region to provide immediate relief in the form of sandwiches and water as we identify all areas of need,” the organization said in a statement on Jan. 8.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army operates a disaster services fund that directly supports evacuees and first responders of California wildfires. The organization provides emergency relief and long-term assistance to those impacted by natural disasters.

California Community Foundation

The California Community Foundation has been working to strengthen Los Angeles County since 1915. The organization's Wildfire Recovery Fund targets the most underserved and hard to reach communities in the region, with the goal of helping provide long-term recovery relief.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation provides financial aid to firefighters and their families in the case of injury or loss of life. The organization also helps support burn victims and their families, along with research focused on firefighter health and safety.