See Photos of Devastating Palisades Fire in California 

Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate the Los Angeles area as wildfires continue to tear through the region Wednesday. The Palisades Fire, which was first reported at 10:30 AM PST on Tuesday, was fanned by wind gusts of up to 60 MPH into Tuesday night, leaving the Los Angeles area under major evacuation orders.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire had spread to at least 2,921 acres and was 0% contained, with an expectation that its only going to spread due to the strong Santa Ana wind gusts and low humidity fueling the fires.
A second fire, the Eaton fire, was reported by CalFire on Tuesday evening, and had spread to 2,227 acres by Wednesday morning. It, along with three other reported fires in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, were 0% contained on Wednesday morning.
The fire has burned through homes and businesses in the Pacific Palisades, and the Palisades Fire has destroyed 1000 structures as of Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Nearly 70,000 people in the LA region were without power early Wednesday.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who declared a state of emergency Tuesday night, said early Wednesday morning that the state had deployed over 1,400 firefighters to the region to fight these “unprecedented fires.” As of early Wednesday morning, no fatalities had been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
See photos of the massive fire below:
Write to Simmone Shah at simmone.shah@time.com