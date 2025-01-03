Kicking off awards season in Hollywood, the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, could do more than provide a stage for speeches and fashion.

The show can sometimes indicate the frontrunners for the Academy Awards—which are in March. This year could also lead to history, including the first openly transgender woman ever nominated in the best lead actress category.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony:

What time does it start and how can I watch it?

The annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Viewers can watch the show live on CBS or via streaming on Paramount +—though only subscribers who have the Paramount+ with the Showtime plan will be able to watch the ceremony live. Others will be able to stream the ceremony through Paramount+ starting Monday.

To see all the fashion, viewers can watch the red carpet prior to the show on Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s websites starting at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Globes website will also stream the red carpet.

Who is hosting?

The show will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser—who was praised for her comedy skills at the Tom Brady Roast in 2024. She should have a relatively easy time topping last year’s host, Jo Koy, who opened the Globes with contentious and uncomfortable jokes and was heavily criticized by viewers.

Plenty of actors will also be presenting awards throughout the show, including We Live In Time’s Andrew Garfield, Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, singer Brandi Carlisle, Sing Sing’s Coleman Domingo, Longleg’s Nicolas Cage, and Wicked’s Michelle Yeoh.

2025 Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser joins industry persons Barry Adelman, Helen Hoehne, Glenn Weiss, and Ricky Kirshner at the Golden Globes red carpet rollout on Jan. 2, 2025. Penske Media/Getty Images

Which films, shows, and actors have been nominated?

On the movie side of nominations, Jacques Audiard’s film Emilia Pérez leads the pack with a record-breaking 10 nominations—the most nominated comedy or musical movie in the history of the award show. Other movies with multiple nominations include Sean Baker’s Cinderella story, Anora, Edward Berger’s papal drama, Conclave, John Chu’s epic musical, Wicked, Brady Corbet's period epic, The Brutalist, and the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Performers in the lead actor and actress categories to watch include Anora star Mikey Madison, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Perez’s Karla Sofía Gascón, Sing Sing’s Domingo, Babygirl's Nicole Kidman, Adrien Brody in The Brutalist, and Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown.

Gascón is the first openly transgender woman to be nominated as the lead actress in a film at the Golden Globes, and should she win the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, she would be the first out trans performer to win in a top film acting category at the Globes. In December on Instagram, Gascón celebrated her nomination, writing that “[t]his nomination gives me hope for humanity.”

Those nominated for best movie performance in a supporting role include Wicked's Ariana Grande, Emilia Pérez's Selena Gomez, and A Real Pain's Kieran Culkin.

On the television side of the Golden Globes, the latest season of the highly-acclaimed The Bear bagged five nominations. The series proved to be a hit at last year’s Golden Globes, winning three awards, including the coveted Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy gong. The Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building and historical drama Shogun—which earned the number one slot on TIME’S 10 Best TV Shows of 2024 list—are also front-runners this time around, with both having racked up four nominations. Meanwhile, hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, has earned three nominations overall, including nods for its lead stars.

See a full list of nominees here.