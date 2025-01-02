In the early hours of the New Year’s Day celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, the city was attacked when a driver veered a pickup truck into the crowd, killing 15 people and wounding at least 35 others before the suspect was killed in a gunfire exchange with police.

The New Orleans Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Orleans field office continue to share details about the attack, as the investigation is still underway.

In a press conference on Jan. 1, Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, shared that the suspect responsible for the attack had been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar. She expressed that the FBI does not believe that Jabbar worked alone.

Here’s everything we do—and don’t—know about the attack so far.

What happened during the New Orleans attack?

At “approximately 3:15 a.m.” local time, an individual driving a rented Ford pickup truck swerved around a police car protecting crowds celebrating on Bourbon Street, and drove through the festivities.

CCTV footage released shows a white, Ford F-150 Lightning vehicle driving on to the pavement, turning sharply before hitting pedestrians.

The New Orleans Police Department Public Affairs released an article on the attack later in the day on Jan. 1, chronicling the events.

“Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a report of a vehicle having driven into a crowd of pedestrians on Bourbon Street,” the NOPD public affairs desk wrote. “Multiple people were reportedly struck before the vehicle crashed.”

NOPD and the FBI stated that the suspect, after exiting the vehicle, opened fire on officers who responded at the scene—fire which they returned. The suspect was struck by fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FBI Special Agent Aletha Duncan speaks to the media during a press conference on Jan. 1 Chris Graythen—Getty Images

NOPD and the FBI reported that those injured—including the two NOPD officers who were injured during gunfire exchange with the suspect—were transported to local hospitals via EMS for treatment.

The FBI also confirmed that weapons and potential improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found in the pickup truck, as well as in other areas of the French Quarter. FBI bomb technicians are working to identify and “render those devices safe.”

What do we know about the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

The driver and suspect has been identified as Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, and Army Veteran from Texas.

Jabbar joined the Army in 2007, serving on active duty in human resources and information technology and deploying to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, an Army spokesperson is quoted as telling CNN. He transferred to the Army Reserve in 2015 and left in 2020 with the rank of staff sergeant.

According to the New York Times, Jabbar was married twice. He divorced his first wife, Nakedra Charrlle Marsh in 2012, and was separated from his second wife.

The Times also reported that Marsh’s new husband, Dwayne Marsh, said Jabbar had been acting erratically in recent months, “being all crazy, cutting his hair,” and that the couple had stopped allowing Jabbar to see his two children with Marsh.

The FBI stated that an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and they are now “working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.”

Assistant special agent Duncan told the press that the FBI believes Jabbar had help in carrying out his attack—especially in regards to the IEDs discovered, but no discoveries have been confirmed yet.

How have President Biden, President-elect Trump, and others responded to the attack?

President Joe Biden released a statement on Jan. 1 confirming that he was briefed by law enforcement on the attack, and stating that his heart goes out to the victims.

“There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities,” Biden wrote.

Police investigators surround the white Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a work lift in New Orleans on Jan. 1 Matthew Hinton—AFP/Getty Images

Biden later discussed the attack in a filmed address to the nation from Camp David, Md. "The FBI is leading the investigation to determine what happened, why it happened, and whether there's any continuing threat to public safety," Biden said. "The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he [the suspect] posted videos on social media, indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill. The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle, which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle, as well, and more explosives were found nearby."

President-elect Donald Trump responded to the incident via his social media platform, Truth Social, where he wrote that the New Orleans attack was indicative of a wider “crime rate” problem in the United States.

“Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department,” he wrote. “The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

On Jan. 1, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued a State of Emergency in Orleans Parish, which he states will allow for allocation of resources to prepare for large events in the area coming up, including the Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras.