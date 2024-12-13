Mysterious drone-like objects have been sighted flying over parts of New Jersey—and parts of New York, and Pennsylvania in recent weeks—drawing concern and confusion from residents and state officials, even prompting the FBI to investigate. Federal officials have said that the objects do not appear to be drones and do not provide a threat to public safety, but state officials are pressing the federal government for more information.

Here’s what we know, and don’t know so far.

What has been sighted?

The flying objects, occasionally traveling in clusters, have been sighted flying around at night in NY, NJ, and PA. We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks,” the FBI field office in Newark said on Dec. 3.

Residents in New Jersey have reported sightings of drones “the size of a small SUV” —larger than those commonly used by recreational drone users. The recreational and commercial use of drones is permitted in New Jersey, but operators must be FAA certified, and are subject to FAA regulations and any local flight restrictions.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, senators from New Jersey and New York, including Cory Booker Andy Kim, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, sent a letter to the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requesting a briefing on the sightings. Some of the objects have been observed moving near “critical infrastructures and sensitive locations,” including reservoirs and military installations according to state senators in New Jersey and New York. The objects were spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, according to the Associated Press.

“The potential safety and security risks posed by these drones in civilian areas is especially pertinent considering recent drone incursions at sensitive military sites in and outside of the continental United States over the past year,” they wrote. “Protecting civilian infrastructure, safety, and privacy as well as military assets and personnel will require a comprehensive response from Congress and the executive branch.”

There is no public safety risk

As of Friday afternoon, no public safety risks have been reported. Governor Phil Murphy confirmed that, “based on everything we know there is no public safety risk,” during a live call-in show with WBGO News on Wednesday evening. A state lawmaker who was briefed by the Department of Homeland Security told the Associated Press that the drones also appear to avoid detection by traditional methods like helicopter and radio.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Dec. 11 that initial investigations show that “these are not drones or activities coming from a foreign entity or adversary.” Singh also confirmed that they are not U.S. military operated drones.

What federal officials have said

Federal officials say that the flying objects are not drones. On Dec. 12, the FBI and DHS released a joint statement saying that, after working with local law enforcement in New Jersey, they “have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection.” The FBI and DHS reported that the sightings in New Jersey were of “manned aircraft” operating lawfully, a statement echoed by White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Thursday. The FAA did not respond to TIME’s request for comment ahead of publication.

Local officials have continued to push for more information despite federal officials downplaying the situation. Gov. l Murphy expressed his concern over the federal response in a post on X on Thursday. “Today I spoke with Liz Sherwood-Randall, White House Homeland Security Advisor, to discuss my concerns over the federal government’s response to recent drone sightings in NJ,” he wrote. “I’ll continue to press the federal government, including the @FBI, for answers on behalf of the public.”