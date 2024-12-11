TIME Celebrates Leaders of the Year at ‘A Year in TIME’

Event Will Feature Appearances by TIME Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark, TIME CEO of the Year Lisa Su, TIME Icon of the Year Elton John, and More in New York City

New York, NY–December 11, 2024 – Today, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 TIME Person of the Year on December 12, TIME will host its annual A Year in TIME celebration in New York City, recognizing leadership and impact that defined 2024.

The event will feature keynote conversations with TIME Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark and TIME CEO of the Year Lisa Su, a special musical performance by TIME Icon of the Year Elton John, and more.

A Year in TIME is presented by Premier Partner American Family Insurance, whose mission is to inspire, protect and restore dreams. The event is also presented by Signature Partner Absolut and Supporting Partners Land O' Lakes and Nike.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary individuals and stories that shaped 2024 at A Year in TIME. This event reflects our commitment to recognizing leadership, innovation, and impact across industries, and we are excited to bring these defining moments to life with our partners—American Family Insurance, Absolut, Land O’ Lakes, and Nike,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley.

“TIME is dedicated to covering leaders who shape the world. A Year in TIME is our opportunity to spotlight individuals who defined 2024, including a groundbreaking athlete, transformative CEO and cultural icon,” said TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs.

The 2024 TIME Person of the Year, which recognizes the individual or group who has most impacted the world in the last year, will be announced on Time.com on Thursday, December 12, 2024. TIME’s 2023 choice for Person of the Year was Taylor Swift, the first figure from the arts to be named for her success as an entertainer.

This week, TIME named the 2024 Athlete, CEO and Icon of the Year:

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR - Caitlin Clark

https://bit.ly/3VtuBZm

CEO OF THE YEAR - Lisa Su

https://bit.ly/3ZJcbpY

ICON OF THE YEAR - Elton John

https://bit.ly/4gslUqb

Through branded content partnerships announced today and to be recognized during the A Year in TIME event, TIME and Red Border by TIME named:

DREAMER OF THE YEAR -The Fearless First Responders of Disaster Recovery

In partnership with American Family Insurance

COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR - The People of Agriculture

In partnership with Land O’ lakes

For coverage of the 2024 A Year in TIME event and updates on the 2024 TIME Person of the Year, visit TIME.com.

