In December 2024, Panasonic transitioned its RE100 site in Wales from using traditional energy sources as part of the company's shift toward sustainability and to lower its dependence on external power.
How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy
By Alejandro de la Garza and Andrew D. Johnson
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Where Trump 2.0 Will Differ From 1.0
- How Elon Musk Became a Kingmaker
- The Power—And Limits—of Peer Support
- The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024
- Column: If Optimism Feels Ridiculous Now, Try Hope
- The Future of Climate Action Is Trade Policy
- FX’s Say Nothing Is the Must-Watch Political Thriller of 2024
- Merle Bombardieri Is Helping People Make the Baby Decision
Write to Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com