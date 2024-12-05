A manhunt is currently underway as the New York Police Department (NYPD) looks for the gunman who targeted and fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Thompson, 50, was in city ahead of his company’s annual investor conference, which police say he was walking to alone when he was shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel at around 6:45 a.m.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference on Wednesday that the “brazen, targeted attack” was “premeditated,” and the shooter seemed to be “lying in wait for several minutes” before approaching Thompson from behind and opening fire.

Though the attack appears to be targeted, the police have not identified the suspect, nor the motive of the shooting.

Here is what we know so far about the killing of Thompson.

Police share details about the shooting

According to the police press conference, the gunman was masked and arrived on foot to the scene of the crime about five minutes before the shooting took place, also stopping at a Starbucks nearby according to surveillance photos obtained by the authorities.

Many people passed the gunman, dressed in a dark, hooded coat and a grey backpack, as he waited for Thompson to arrive.

Then, the suspect shot Thompson several times in the back and leg, as at least one witness stood nearby. After firing several times, the gun appeared to jam. The gunman seemed to clear the jam and continue shooting as he walked toward Thompson, according to police.

After being found at the scene by authorities, Thompson was rushed to Mount Sinai West hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:12 a.m.

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Business Wire/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM/Reuters

A manhunt is underway

Throughout Wednesday and continuing Thursday, the NYPD has been pursuing a manhunt for the gunman, utilizing a vast system of cameras, both public and private, that the police can scour to locate people

Tisch told reporters that the gunman fled first on foot into an alley a few blocks from the scene of the crime. There, the NYPD found a discarded cellphone, which they are working on identifying.

He is then believed to have used a Citi Bike e-bike, and was last seen riding the bike into Central Park on Center Drive. There are GPS tracking devices on these e-bikes, says the NYPD, and they are working with Citi Bike to track the bike.

On Thursday morning, the NYPD released images of “a person of interest wanted for questioning,” and once again appealed to the public for any information.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the NYPD said: “Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated [sic], targeted attack."

They continued: “The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help—if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.”

This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a man wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation. New York City Police Department/AP

Thompson’s family and workplace respond to his killing

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, is quoted as having provided a statement via her sister to CBS News on Wednesday.

"Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed,” she said. “We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time.”

Paulette told NBC News that her husband had received threats previously.

“Yes, there had been some threats… I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

During the NYPD press conference, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters that Thompson did not seem to have any security.

“Speaking to other employees that traveled with him to New York, it doesn't seem like he had a security detail,” he said. “He left the hotel by himself, was walking, didn't seem like he had any issues at all.”

New York City Chief of Detectives Joesph Kennedy (C) and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch (L) speak to the media regarding what homicide authorities believe was a targeted attack on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at One Police Plaza on Dec. 4, 2024. Alex Kent—Getty Images

Meanwhile, the UnitedHealth Group reacted to the shooting in a statement released on Wednesday, sharing that they are working closely with the NYPD as investigations continue.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him,” the company said. “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”