A Look Back at Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour

More than 630 days after Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off on March, 17, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz., the global concert phenomenon is set to come to an end following three final shows in Vancouver, British Columbia, this weekend.

By the end of its 66-show run in 2023, Swift's painstakingly crafted musical extravaganza had earned over $1 billion to become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Since then, she has performed an additional 86 shows, propelling that number into the stratosphere—and helping turn Swift into the first musician to become a billionaire solely from songwriting and performing.

In the nearly two years since Eras began, Swift's accomplishments have been numerous, from dropping three albums to being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year to releasing the most successful concert film of all time to breaking untold records. And her popularity shows no signs of waning any time soon.

Still, it's an emotional time for both fans and Swift herself, who told the audience at her final Toronto show on Nov. 23 that she was "having a bit of a moment" after tearing up onstage. "My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this," she said. "And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget."

It seems safe to say that there's never been a concert tour quite like Eras. So in honor of the final three shows, we're taking a numerical look back at the biggest two years of Swift's career to date.

Number of Eras shows and cities

In total, Swift will have played 152 shows across five continents and 51 cities worldwide as of Dec. 8. Of those shows, 62 took place in the U.S. in 23 different cities stateside. The remaining 90 were part of the Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Canada legs of the tour.

Distance traveled by Eras attendees

Fans traveled an average distance of 338 miles for the Eras Tour, according to data from ticket exchange and resale company Vivid Seats. That's a 125% increase on the average of 150 miles they traveled for her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 and a 248% increase on the average of 97 miles they traveled for her first-ever headlining tour, the Fearless Tour, which opened in 2009 and ran through 2010.

Number of surprise songs

In addition to her 44-plus-song set list, Swift has played at least two acoustic "surprise songs" per Eras show. In 2023, she performed 125 different songs (counting mashups of repeat songs as unique entries) as her 133 surprise offerings. During that run of shows, she told fans she wouldn't repeat a surprise song unless she messed it up the first time or it was from her 2022 album Midnights, which she described as "the most accurate picture of [her] life to date." However, at her last show of 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil, she announced that all of her tracks would be “fair game” to repeat when the tour picked back up in the new year. In 2024, with the slate wiped clean, she has performed 160 different surprise songs, many of which have been unique mashups of multiple tracks. She is set to reveal at least six more surprise songs at the final three shows of the tour in Vancouver for a grand total of 299.

Number of special guests

From Sabrina Carpenter to Paramore to Gracie Abrams, Swift's Eras stops have featured 19 different opening acts. She has also brought out 10 other special guests, from frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, to join her on stage at various shows.

Number of Eras tickets sold

While Swift and her team have chosen not to publicly report any official box-office numbers from Eras, in December 2023, concert trade publication Pollstar estimated that the singer had sold 4.35 million tickets across 60 tour dates within its chart year of Nov. 17, 2022 to Nov. 15, 2023. That's an average of 72,500 tickets per show, with each ticket costing an average of $238.95. Using those numbers to extrapolate across shows played since then, Swift likely sold around 11.02 million tickets in total.

Total Eras Tour gross

Based on the approximately $17.32 million in ticket revenue Pollstar estimated that Swift had earned for each of the first 60 Eras dates, her total tour gross currently sits somewhere around $2.633 billion. That estimate is significantly higher than Pollstar's already "astronomical" projection of $2.165 billion and is more than the forecasted GDP of 23 small countries in 2024. For comparison, the second-highest grossing tour of all time, Elton John’s nearly five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, sold six million tickets over the course of 328 shows to earn $939 million.

Total Eras merch revenue

According to reports from different venues, Pollstar estimates Eras attendees were spending an average of $40 per person on merch at the first 60 Eras shows. That puts Swift's tour merch revenue at an estimated $440.8 million—not including non-concert day purchases—following her final run of 2024 Eras dates.

The TTPD effect

After debuting two re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version), and one single, "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)," during the 2023 run of the Eras Tour, Swift dropped a brand new 31-song double album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), in April 2024. In its first week of sales, TTPD, which became the first album to claim every slot in the top 14 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, sold 2.61 million equivalent album units and tallied 891.37 million official streams (the largest streaming week for an album ever), according to industry data provider Luminate. It also became her 14th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, tying Jay-Z's record for most No. 1 albums by a solo artist. Only the Beatles, with 19, have more. Following the album's release, Swift began incorporating a new block of seven TTPD songs that she described as "Female Rage: The Musical" into her Eras set list.

The Eras Tour Book sales

Leading up to the final weekend of Eras, Swift released a 256-page coffee table book containing over 500 photos and anecdotes from the record-breaking tour. Despite only being available for purchase through one retailer, Target, the $40 Eras Tour Book sold 814,000 copies in its first two days on sale, according to industry data provider Circana BookScan. That's the second-highest number of books sold in a single reporting week since BookScan began tracking sales in 2001, surpassed only in the nonfiction category by Barack Obama’s A Promised Land, which sold 816,000 copies when it first went on sale in 2020.