Here’s What’s New on Netflix in December 2024

December may be cold, but there are plenty of hot new releases coming out on Netflix. The mega-popular Squid Game returns for a second season on Dec. 26. Those interested in World War II history can watch the docu-series on Winston Churchill Churchill at War, out Dec. 4. Combine it with Darkest Hour, the 2017 Churchill biopic leaving the site on Dec. 16.

Sabrina Carpenter fans: Please please please check out her holiday-themed musical special A Nonsense Christmas on Dec. 6. And on Christmas Day, two NFL games kick off on the site. Beyoncé is set to perform at halftime during the second game.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in December 2024

Dec. 3

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

Dec. 4

The Children's Train

Churchill at War

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Tomorrow and I

That Christmas

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3)

Dec. 5

Beastars: Final Season (Part I)

Black Doves

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld

Dec. 6

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Biggest Heist Ever

Camp Crasher

Echoes of the Past

Mary

Dec. 9

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7)

An outtake from a holiday edition of The Great British Baking Show. Mark Bourdillon

Dec. 10

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...

Polo

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

Dec. 11

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World

Maria

Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in the Netflix movie Maria. Pablo Larraín/Netflix

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Part I)

Queer Eye (Season 9)

Dec. 12

La Palma

No Good Deed

Dec. 13

1992

Carry-On

Disaster Holiday

Dec. 17

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

Dec. 18

Julia's Stepping Stones

The Manny (Season 2)

Dec. 19

The Dragon Prince (Season 7)

Virgin River (Season 6)

Dec. 20

Ferry 2

The Six Triple Eight

Umjolo: Day Ones

UniverXO Dabiz

Dec. 24

Your Friend Nate Bargatze

Dec. 25

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec. 26

Squid Game (Season 2)

Dec. 28

Maestro in Blue (Season 3)

Dec. 31

Avicii-I'm Tim

Avicii-My Last Show

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2024

Dec. 1

Bunk'd (Season 7)

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We're the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

Dec. 2

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Dec. 5

Compliance

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

Dec. 9

Rubble and Crew (Season 1)

Dec. 16

The Dead Don't Die

The Equalizer (Seasons 1-3)

Dec. 19

Project Runway (Seasons 18-19)

Dec. 21

Flipping Out (Seasons 6-8)

Dec. 30

Mad Max: Fury Road

Evil (Season 3)

The Millionaire Matchmaker (Seasons 5-7)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2024

Dec. 1

Ali

Battle Kitty (Season 1)

Blood and Bone

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Cat Burglar

Choose Love

The Devil's Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Doing Hard Time

Escape The Undertaker

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

The Little Things

National Security

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

To Leslie

Trivia Quest (Season 1)

Triviaverse

Troy

We Lost Our Human

What to Expect When You're Expecting

Dec. 2

White Girl

Dec. 3

The Commuter

Dec. 6

Reminiscence

Dec. 7

Trolls

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Seasons 1-8)

Dec. 16

Darkest Hour

Mortal Kombat

Dec. 20

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Dec. 25

The Flash

Dec. 31

Royal Pains (Seasons 1-8)