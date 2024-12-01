Here’s What’s New on Netflix in December 2024

December may be cold, but there are plenty of hot new releases coming out on Netflix. The mega-popular Squid Game returns for a second season on Dec. 26. Those interested in World War II history can watch the docu-series on Winston Churchill Churchill at War, out Dec. 4. Combine it with Darkest Hour, the 2017 Churchill biopic leaving the site on Dec. 16.
Sabrina Carpenter fans: Please please please check out her holiday-themed musical special A Nonsense Christmas on Dec. 6. And on Christmas Day, two NFL games kick off on the site. Beyoncé is set to perform at halftime during the second game.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in December 2024
Dec. 3
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It
Dec. 4
The Children's Train
Churchill at War
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Tomorrow and I
That Christmas
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3)
Dec. 5
Beastars: Final Season (Part I)
Black Doves
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld
Dec. 6
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Biggest Heist Ever
Camp Crasher
Echoes of the Past
Mary
Dec. 9
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7)
Dec. 10
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...
Polo
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die
Dec. 11
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga
Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World
Maria
One Hundred Years of Solitude (Part I)
Queer Eye (Season 9)
Dec. 12
La Palma
No Good Deed
Dec. 13
1992
Carry-On
Disaster Holiday
Dec. 17
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma
Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It
Dec. 18
Julia's Stepping Stones
The Manny (Season 2)
Dec. 19
The Dragon Prince (Season 7)
Virgin River (Season 6)
Dec. 20
Ferry 2
The Six Triple Eight
Umjolo: Day Ones
UniverXO Dabiz
Dec. 24
Your Friend Nate Bargatze
Dec. 25
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec. 26
Squid Game (Season 2)
Dec. 28
Maestro in Blue (Season 3)
Dec. 31
Avicii-I'm Tim
Avicii-My Last Show
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2024
Dec. 1
Bunk'd (Season 7)
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We're the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
Dec. 2
30 for 30: Bad Boys
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies
30 for 30: Sole Man
30 for 30: This Magic Moment
30 for 30: This Was the XFL
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
Dec. 5
Compliance
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
Dec. 9
Rubble and Crew (Season 1)
Dec. 16
The Dead Don't Die
The Equalizer (Seasons 1-3)
Dec. 19
Project Runway (Seasons 18-19)
Dec. 21
Flipping Out (Seasons 6-8)
Dec. 30
Mad Max: Fury Road
Evil (Season 3)
The Millionaire Matchmaker (Seasons 5-7)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2024
Dec. 1
Ali
Battle Kitty (Season 1)
Blood and Bone
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Cat Burglar
Choose Love
The Devil's Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Doing Hard Time
Escape The Undertaker
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
The Little Things
National Security
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
To Leslie
Trivia Quest (Season 1)
Triviaverse
Troy
We Lost Our Human
What to Expect When You're Expecting
Dec. 2
White Girl
Dec. 3
The Commuter
Dec. 6
Reminiscence
Dec. 7
Trolls
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Seasons 1-8)
Dec. 16
Darkest Hour
Mortal Kombat
Dec. 20
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Dec. 25
The Flash
Dec. 31
Royal Pains (Seasons 1-8)
