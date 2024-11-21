TIME Names Revenue Leaders to Accelerate Global Partnerships

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley sent the following note to staff on Thursday:

Team,

Together we are making incredible progress on the plan we have in place to build a sustainable future for TIME. To build on the strong momentum I shared yesterday and continue to grow and diversify our revenue, I am announcing the following promotions and changes across our B2B revenue team structure, effective immediately.

Viktoria Degtar becomes Global Chief Commercial Officer, assuming leadership of TIME’s unified global sales organization. Since joining TIME in 2019, Viktoria has established herself as a dynamic and strategic commercial leader—spearheading TIME’s global expansion into key global markets including Middle East, Africa and Singapore, while significantly increasing our reach and hitting new records in global revenue. In her new role, Viktoria will align TIME’s global sales strategy and go-to-market efforts to drive innovation, scale commercial offerings, and deliver tailored solutions that leverage TIME’s renowned storytelling and thought leadership. Under her leadership, TIME’s commercial efforts will further position the brand as a global leader in premium media and purpose-driven partnerships. She will remain based in London.

As part of this next phase, Damian Douglas becomes Managing Director, International and will oversee sales across the EMEA and APAC regions. Since joining TIME in 2019, Damian has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision, driving consistent growth in the EMEA region and deepening our relationships with key clients. Under his leadership, EMEA delivered impressive results in 2024, contributing nearly $10 million in revenue from TIME’s top 10 global accounts. In his expanded role, Damian will continue to build on this success, driving growth in EMEA while collaborating closely with Tim Howat to unlock new opportunities and expand TIME’s presence in the APAC region. He will continue reporting to Viktoria.

Mike Duffy becomes Head of EMEA, where he will lead TIME’s sales strategy and execution across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Since joining TIME in 2019, Mike has been instrumental in strengthening TIME’s presence in the region, particularly in the Middle East, where his expertise and deep relationships have unlocked significant new opportunities. His strategic approach to partnerships and market development has positioned TIME as a trusted and influential brand in this critical market. In his new role, Mike will focus on driving further growth and deepening TIME’s impact across the EMEA region. He will continue to report to Damian.

Eric Kelliher, now reporting to Viktoria, will continue to lead the U.S. sales team—which has been driving innovation and breaking into new categories across North America—as Chief Revenue Officer, U.S., ensuring seamless collaboration across global markets.

This strategic alignment of our global sales organizations reflects TIME’s commitment to innovation, partnership growth, and delivering measurable impact to clients worldwide.

Dan Macsai becomes TIME’s Chief Strategy Officer, a new role in which he will leverage his exceptional editorial judgment and entrepreneurial expertise to grow TIME’s overall business. Building on his transformative leadership of TIME Events—which produced a record 31 global events this year, delivering double-digit growth in both revenue and margin—Dan will now oversee the go-to-market strategy for TIME’s core B2B media products, including digital, social, and branded content. These efforts will further position TIME at the forefront of media innovation, creating dynamic ways for our partners and audiences to engage with our storytelling.

Since joining TIME in 2012, Dan has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and creativity across editorial and business functions. Alongside his new responsibilities, Dan will continue to oversee TIME Events, and retain the title of Executive Editor, under which he will focus on expanding the influential TIME100 community, and launching new lists and franchises. Dan will remain based in New York City, reporting to Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs.



As part of Dan’s expanded leadership, his team will grow to include two key new roles:

Melody Khodaverdian becomes SVP, Partnerships & Strategy and will continue to oversee go-to-market strategies for TIME Events, in addition to related media products. Since joining TIME last year, Melody has distinguished herself as a highly strategic thinker, creative problem solver, and dynamic seller, and her leadership has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of TIME’s events business. In her new role, Melody will play a key part in further aligning our partnerships with TIME’s innovative storytelling and thought leadership to deliver impactful, purpose-driven solutions for clients.

Melanie Ruderman becomes VP, Digital & Strategy and will oversee go-to-market strategies for TIME’s B2B digital media products, including social, onsite and branded content. Since joining TIME in May, Melanie has leveraged her deep knowledge of digital strategy—as well as her collaborative approach to client solutions—to shape how we sell and create content across our social platforms, which now engage an audience of more than 55 million. In her new role, Melanie will lead efforts to innovate and scale TIME’s digital media products, ensuring we remain a leading platform for impactful storytelling and engagement.

Chief Marketing and Impact Officer Sadé Muhammad and Chief Climate Officer Shyla Raghav will continue in their current roles, focusing on developing opportunities to monetize the initiatives led by Dan and his team.

Please join me in congratulating our colleagues on their new roles and success to date in creating new revenue opportunities and driving revenue growth.

Best,

Jess