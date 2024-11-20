As the founder of Operation HOPE, I’ve spent the better part of my life advocating for financial literacy and economic empowerment in underserved communities. Over the years, I’ve come to a stark realization: there are simply not enough successful white men to carry the weight of America’s economic future.

This is not a slight against those men, who have historically driven much of our nation’s GDP growth. Just the opposite. I want as many of them as possible to be successful, as we all succeed when we all succeed. This is just a mathematical reality—and one that we must confront and solve, positively, if we want to ensure America’s continued prosperity.

Consumer spending makes up 70% of the U.S. economy, but the face of the American consumer is changing. Today America is made up of 41% minority groups. And by 2044, the United States will be a majority-minority country, meaning no single racial or ethnic group will dominate the population. Even today, minority groups wield immense purchasing power: Black Americans are projected to have $1.7 trillion in spending power by 2030, while Hispanic Americans already contribute $3.2 trillion annually to the economy.

These numbers tell a clear story: the economic future of America depends on ensuring that all citizens—regardless of race, gender, or background—have access to the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.

Yet today, systemic barriers continue to hold too many people back. White Americans have 80% of the nation’s wealth, despite accounting for only 65% of households. Women, who now have $10.9 trillion in assets and represent about 30% of America’s GDP, still face significant barriers to wealth accumulation and income opportunity. These disparities are not just moral failings; they are economic risks. If we fail to address them, we risk stifling the potential of millions of future consumers, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

Financial literacy is the civil rights issue of this generation. Why? Because financial literacy is the foundation of economic mobility. It’s the difference between surviving and thriving in a system that often feels stacked against you. We’ve seen firsthand how teaching individuals to manage credit, build wealth, and start businesses can transform lives. One of my favorite success stories is a woman from Atlanta who, after going through our financial coaching program, paid off $30,000 in debt, increased her credit score by 200 points, and purchased her first home.

Now imagine scaling that impact across millions of households. That is what’s at stake when we talk about diversity and inclusion—not just equity, but economic opportunity for all.

We’ve learned at Operation HOPE, from partnering with banks to bring financial coaching into underserved communities to helping Fortune 500 businesses diversify their leadership pipelines, inclusion is not just the right thing to do—it’s the smart thing to do for businesses. When I talk to CEOs, I remind them that diversity isn’t charity; it’s good business. The future workforce—and the future customer base—will look very different than it does today. Companies that fail to adapt to this reality will find themselves left behind.

We also need policymakers to step up. This means investing in education, expanding access to affordable housing, and ensuring that minority-owned businesses have the resources they need to succeed.

It also means addressing the racial wealth gap head-on. The average Black family has one-tenth the wealth of the average white family—a gap that reflects decades of discriminatory policies. Financial literacy is a powerful tool, but we cannot achieve true equity without systemic change.

This is not a Black issue, a Brown issue, or a women’s issue. It is an American issue. The strength of our economy depends on the strength of all its participants.

Nothing changes your life more than God or love, except moving your credit score 120 points in the right direction. Financial inclusion is a game-changer—not just for individuals but for our nation as a whole.

There are not enough white men to sustain the American economy. But that’s not a problem; it’s an opportunity. An opportunity to build a future where everyone has a shot at success. A future where our diversity is not just a challenge but our greatest strength.

Let’s seize that opportunity together.