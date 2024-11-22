All About That Major Surprise Cameo in the Wicked Movie

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wicked.

Anyone who knows anything about Wicked is likely aware of how big a role the awe-inspiring voices of, and natural chemistry between, original Broadway stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth played in turning the musical into an instant mega-hit.

So when the pair shows up for a cameo in part one of director Jon M. Chu's Wicked film adaptation, now in theaters, it obviously makes for a pretty exciting surprise. While Menzel and Chenoweth played a part in Wicked's expansive publicity campaign, their roles in the movie were largely kept under wraps—although fan speculation surrounding a potential appearance was pretty rampant leading up to release day.

More than 20 years after originating the now-iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda when the musical first premiered on Broadway in October 2003, Tony winners Menzel and Chenoweth are still the actors most associated with Wicked's version of the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of Oz. However, both stars have thrown their support behind Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande taking up the mantle of the magically talented enemies-turned-friends in the movie.

"I know I speak for Idina and I both [when I say]...we’re both really happy for the girls," Chenoweth recently told Us Weekly. "We can’t wait to see them take on these characters."

The cameo takes place during the movie's version of "One Short Day," the song that soundtracks the tour Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) take of the Emerald City. As the two friends watch a performance of the musical "Wizomania"—an extended interpretation of the play-within-a-play from the stage show—Menzel and Chenoweth appear as "Wizomania" actors who tell the story of how the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) came to Oz and explain the history of the ancient book of enchantments known as the Grimmerie. The foursome then all get a chance to sing together and have some fun with it, leading to a jokey moment when Chenoweth slaps her hand over Grande's mouth to keep her from overshadowing her.

Those with a true eye for musical theater legends may also be able to spot Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz playing a palace guard when Elphaba and Glinda arrive for the former's meeting with the Wizard as "One Short Day" concludes a few minutes later.