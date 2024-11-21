World’s Best Brands – India

Methodology: How TIME and Statista Determined the World’s Best Brands of 2024
In 2024, TIME and Statista launched the inaugural list of the World's Best Brands, based on consumer surveys conducted in countries around the world, beginning with the U.S., India, and Brazil. In India, 13,500 consumers were surveyed about brand awareness, social buzz, likability, usage, and loyalty. The top 5 brands in 66 different categories were named to the list, including those from companies that are based both in India and abroad.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Why Trump’s Message Worked on Latino Men
- What Trump’s Win Could Mean for Housing
- The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024
- Sleep Doctors Share the 1 Tip That’s Changed Their Lives
- Column: Let’s Bring Back Romance
- What It’s Like to Have Long COVID As a Kid
- FX’s Say Nothing Is the Must-Watch Political Thriller of 2024
- Merle Bombardieri Is Helping People Make the Baby Decision
Contact us at letters@time.com