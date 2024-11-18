Actor and showrunner Natasha Rothwell shares stories about memorable first experiences. Rothwell's series on Hulu, How to Die Alone, is a first for her too, as both creator and star. How to Die Alone casts Rothwell as Melissa, a self-conscious, self-sabotaging airport worker who has a brush with death during a lonely 35th birthday spent eating takeout and assembling IKEA-like furniture.