My Parents Are Being Held as Bargaining Chips in Gaza. Where Is the Outrage?

Weinstein Haggai is the daughter of 72-year-old Gadi Haggai and 70-year-old Judi Weinstein Haggai who were murdered and taken hostage on October 7 by Hamas

Now that Americans have cast their votes, and the 2024 election is behind us, it remains imperative to reflect on the core values that define our nation: freedom, leadership, and democracy. Over the past year, these principles have been challenged by the ongoing captivity of American citizens held hostage in Gaza. Despite the gravity of their plight, this issue has been conspicuously absent from the forefront of political discourse during this election cycle.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists violated a ceasefire agreement, launching an unprovoked attack that took over 1,200 lives and resulted in the kidnapping of more than 250 people, including American citizens. Seven Americans are still held hostage in Gaza. My parents, Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein Haggai, were among those taken. For three agonizing months, we prayed for their safe return, only to learn last December that they were murdered on October 7 and that their bodies remain in Gaza, held by Hamas, denying us even the closure of a proper farewell.

My parents embodied the values of liberty and justice, living for freedom and unity. Now, they are held as bargaining chips in Gaza. They, along with the other hostages, have endured unimaginable conditions for over a year, and their suffering, along with that of their families, has largely been overlooked. This neglect raises a critical question: Where have our values of freedom, democracy, and humanity gone?

If we don’t fight for their release, we risk abandoning the very principles that define us as Americans. Each day they remain captive, held by terrorists who show no regard for human life, marks a failure of our commitment to American ideals. Freedom, justice, and unity—values my parents lived by—are not just words; they are promises we make to ourselves and each other. Failing to bring the hostages home erodes those promises, making us a nation that accepts injustice.

The normalization of such atrocities poses a profound threat to our society’s moral fabric. Each day that passes without decisive action to secure the release of these hostages signals troubling complacency. It suggests that the abduction and prolonged captivity of innocent Americans can be relegated to a mere footnote. These hostages are not just statistics; they are parents, sons, daughters, husbands, and friends. Their continued captivity is a direct affront to the principles we profess to defend. If we fail to prioritize their release, we risk eroding the very foundation of our democracy.

Iris Weinstein Haggai with her parents, siblings and niece Courtesy the author

If we don’t confront this issue now, it could be any of us next. This isn’t just a humanitarian crisis; it’s a matter of national responsibility. Terrorism cannot be allowed to operate unchecked. The alarming increase in antisemitism and the justifications of the atrocities committed on October 7 highlight a broader erosion of human rights and dignity.

Where is the outrage? Where is the leadership demanding the unconditional immediate release of these hostages? The absence of a robust response from our leaders is a glaring omission that must be rectified. The release of all hostages is not just a humanitarian imperative; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to American values and a test of our resolve to stand as a beacon of freedom and justice.

We must demand that our elected officials prioritize the return of our fellow Americans—my parents and all seven Americans. We must hold them accountable to the principles that define our nation.

The plight of the American hostages in Gaza is a stark reminder that our values are only as strong as our willingness to defend them. The world is watching, and history will judge us by how we respond to this moment. Let us not allow their suffering to be forgotten. Let us ensure that their release becomes a national priority, reflecting the true spirit of America—a nation that leaves no one behind.