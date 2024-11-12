Today, TIME reveals the second annual TIME100 Climate list, featuring the 100 most influential leaders driving business to real climate action.

The 2024 TIME100 Climate list includes president of the World Bank Ajay Banga, founder of Travalyst Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, actor Rosario Dawson, founder of TerraPower Bill Gates, United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, film producer Adam McKay, CEO and president of Lego Niels Christiansen, general council for the Yurok Tribe Amy Bowers Cordalis, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson, CSO of Microsoft Melanie Nakagawa, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, managing director at the World Resources Institute Wanjira Mathai and many more.

On this year’s list, TIME editors write: Around the world, decision makers, executives, researchers, and innovators are working to help unlock the necessary funding and resources needed to drive successful and equitable climate action…To identify this year’s changemakers, TIME’s editors spent months vetting names from across the economy. We valued measurable, scalable achievements over commitments and announcements. We favored more recent action. The result is our second annual TIME100 Climate list which represents multitudes of individuals making significant progress in influencing the business of climate change. We asked them to talk about it, hoping their words will stir others to do the same.” https://bit.ly/3UGikk3

‘TIME100 IMPACT DINNER’ TO RECOGNIZE LEADERS CREATING CLIMATE ACTION DURING COP29 IN BAKU:

TIME will convene the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Creating Climate Action to spotlight an array of leaders—including those featured on the 2024 TIME100 Climate list of climate leaders—on November 13 during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event will feature insights from business leaders, policy makers, advocates and more on how we can work together to take meaningful action to preserve our planet and resources. Featured speakers include: special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All Damilola Ogunbiyi; CEO of ALTERRA H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi; the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia Susana Muhamad; and CEO of Acumen Jacqueline Novogratz.

The TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Creating Climate Action is presented by Supporting Partners Fortescue and MOL.

