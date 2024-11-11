Galán is executive chairman of Iberdrola, one of the world’s largest clean energy utility companies. In 2023, he was recognized on the TIME100 Climate List of the 100 most influential leaders driving business climate action.

Engineers have been the driving force behind century-defining inventions and developments. Without the profession, some of the most transformative innovations in recent history would not have happened, like the internet, space exploration, ground-breaking medical technologies, and the development of modern infrastructure.

Around the globe, the world faces some pressing challenges. From enhancing energy independence and security, and driving economic growth and jobs, to tackling the impacts of the climate crisis—which are becoming more frequent, as the recent tragic flooding in Spain shows.

The clean energy sector will be vital in solving all these issues, making the need for engineers, their expertise, and skills more urgent than ever. Engineers will be pivotal in optimizing clean energy production and transmission, finding new applications for AI to integrate renewables, distribution grids and storage, and electrifying transport. They are key to decarbonizing whole energy systems and bringing a more secure energy future into being.

Engineering is in my blood. My path was inspired by several engineers, including my great-grandfather, who was himself involved in developing a hydro-power scheme that Iberdrola still operates today, along with others I met at engineering school and throughout my career. Along the way, they showed me how to spot trends early, challenge received wisdom, and adopt new approaches.

Today, rapid technological change is creating more opportunities in the profession. But the world is facing a shortage of young people with engineering and STEM skills. Some estimates show nearly one in three engineering roles will remain unfilled every year from now to at least 2030. This poses a serious risk to the energy transition.

The International Renewable Energy Agency predicts that electricity demand will double in the next 25 years, and renewable energy capacity in the U.S. alone is expected to double between 2024 and 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. This level of expansion demands a highly skilled workforce capable of not only installing and maintaining these systems, but also improving their efficiency and scalability.

Engineers are the ones who will deliver the electrification of our economies, which thanks to efficiency gains, compared to fossil alternatives, will enable countries to double electricity consumption and still reduce total energy use. Engineers will help develop the next generation of wind turbines, solar panels, electricity networks, and energy storage systems, making them the gatekeepers to all the many benefits of the transition—reindustrialization, increased productivity, social and economic inclusion and, of course, decarbonization.

According to research by Iberdrola, 79% of business leaders believe that green skills, many of which engineers possess, will be the primary driving force behind the energy transition. Yet, despite engineering being a creative and versatile profession, there remains a dearth of people entering this field. This concerning talent pipeline issue creates a serious bottleneck, but it isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the specialized skills needed for the energy transition.

Governments, educational institutions, and industry leaders must work together to make STEM careers more appealing and accessible, especially to underrepresented groups. This will require targeted interventions to improve the visibility of the profession, promote diversity within the field, and highlight its role in addressing the world’s most pressing and exciting challenges. Examples of this include the work we are doing through our subsidiary, Neoenergia in Brazil, training more than a thousand women at its School of Electricians. New digital platforms like Global Green Employment or New Career Networks, part of the European Roundtable of Industry Reskilling 4 Employment initiative, are also helping to address the shortage.

Efforts must be made to increase interest in STEM fields at an early age, particularly by emphasizing the real-world impact that engineers have on society. It will be essential to provide spaces for individuals to innovate, like Iberdrola’s start-up program PERSEO, encourage mentorship, and create more supportive long-term career pathways.

Despite their critical role and contributions, engineers are often quiet achievers who rarely receive the spotlight. During my recent speech at Comillas University, in Madrid, where I received an honorary doctorate, I talked about the need to equip the new generation of engineering students with the knowledge, dedication, and the courage to continue transforming the world. To make this possible, we need to celebrate their achievements and inspire careers in this critical field. They are the ones who will continue to push the boundaries and drive forward the work to build a fairer, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Ignacio Galán is executive chairman of Iberdrola, one of the world’s largest clean energy utility companies. In 2023, he was recognized on the TIME100 Climate List of the 100 most influential leaders driving business climate action.