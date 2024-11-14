In yet another blow to Democrats, Donald Trump will begin his presidency with a trifecta of Republican control in Washington. The GOP not only regained control of the White House and the Senate but also managed to hold onto a narrow majority in the House, the Associated Press called late Wednesday, more than a week after voters headed to the polls.

The victory in the House will have significant ramifications for the start of Trump’s second term, allowing the President-elect and his allies to push forward with their full legislative agenda now that both chambers of Congress are under Republican control until at least 2026. While their priorities are still being outlined, Republicans will be positioned to confirm Trump’s appointees, pass tax reform, fund border security, overhaul the Affordable Care Act, and legislate other parts of their agenda.

Republicans were able to maintain control of the House thanks to wins in key battleground races where they defended vulnerable seats and expanded their reach in Democratic-held districts. In Pennsylvania, Republicans flipped two competitive seats despite a tough campaign from Democrats seeking to capitalize on high-profile issues such as reproductive rights. Republicans also flipped a competitive seat in Colorado and an open seat in Michigan, the latter after Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin ran in the state’s Senate race, which she won. In Arizona, Iowa, and Nebraska—which had some of the most competitive 2024 House races—GOP incumbents appear to have fended off strong challenges from Democrats. And Republicans look to buffer their margin in California, where votes continue to be counted in several close races, while the GOP could flip another seat in Alaska, where the ranked-choice race for the state’s only congressional district remains too early to call.

While Republicans are celebrating their victory, the party’s razor-thin majority—even thinner after multiple members vacate their seats to join the Trump administration—and internal divisions could create challenges in the years ahead. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was with Trump on Election Night and ascended to the role after a tumultuous leadership battle last year, faces the difficult task of unifying the caucus as it prepares to tackle major legislative issues. One of the GOP’s most pressing concerns will be the potential for political gridlock if the party’s far-right members clash with moderates on key pieces of legislation, particularly on issues like government spending.

But now that Republicans control the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives, they have a historic opportunity to reshape key aspects of U.S. policy. Republican leaders will push for additional tax cuts, particularly for businesses and high-income earners, building on the tax cuts passed during Trump’s first term and making them permanent. One of Trump’s signature issues, immigration reform, is also expected to take center stage. Republicans are likely to seek additional funding for border security and enforcement measures, including the construction of a border wall and tighter restrictions on immigration.

In March, Johnson said House Republicans would pursue “aggressive” and “radical changes” in the first 100 days of a Republican trifecta. He said on Oct. 28 that there would be “massive” health care changes in America. “Health care reform’s going to be a big part of the agenda. When I say we’re going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table,” he said.

Republicans could push to repeal or overhaul the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a central campaign promise for Trump and the GOP, potentially replacing it with a more market-driven system. Republicans could also press forward with conservative social policies, including measures limiting abortion access and enhancing religious freedom protections—setting up a clash with Democrats in the coming months. (Trump has lately said that abortion policy should be set by the states.)

Still, the road ahead will not be smooth. Even with a Republican trifecta, the GOP will face intense scrutiny, particularly from Democrats and progressive groups, who will continue to fight for their policies in the courts, the Senate, and in state legislatures.