Key political figures across the globe have begun extending congratulatory messages to former and future U.S. President Donald Trump, who won the presidential election early Wednesday morning.

Read More: How Trump Won

Here’s what world leaders have said so far on social media.

Australia

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted on X. “Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies.”

“Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future,” Albanese wrote.

Austria

“I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election success,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer posted in German on X. “The USA is an important strategic partner for Austria. We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations together in order to successfully meet global challenges.”

Czechia

Prime Minister Petr Fiala also congratulated Trump for winning the presidential election. “Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens,” Fiala posted on X.

El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele posted on X. “Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America @realDonaldTrump,” alongside a photo of him with Trump. “May God bless and guide you.”

Ethiopia

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on your election victory and comeback,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed posted on X. “I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term.”

France

“Congratulations President Donald Trump,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote in French on X. “Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X: “I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Hungary

“The biggest comeback in US political history,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán posted on X. “Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara addressed Trump and his wife Melania in a short letter on X: “Dear Donald and Melania Trump,” they wrote. “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her “most sincere congratulations” to Trump.

“On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald #Trump,” she posted on X. “Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship.”

“It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further. Good work Mr. President.”

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim posted on X: “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his remarkable political comeback and victory in the US presidential election. This new chapter brings renewed opportunities, and we’re ready to move forward with optimism, collaboration and shared purpose.

“The United States remains Malaysia’s largest source of foreign investment and a vital player in the Asia-Pacific region. As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia hopes that America will reinvigorate its engagement with Southeast Asia. We also urge the US to use its considerable influence to help end the devastating violence and loss of life in Palestine and Ukraine.

“We look forward to working closely with the incoming president to foster mutual benefits for the people of both our nations.”

Netherlands

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on winning the presidential election,” Prime Minister Dick Schoof posted on X. “The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as NATO. I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands.”

Norway

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre posted on X. “The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration.”

Philippines

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. posted on X: “President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values.”

“We look forward to working with President Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits for two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, a common vision, and a long history of working together,” Marcos wrote.

Marcos added that he was “hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and amity in the region and on both sides of the Pacific.”

“This is a durable partnership to which the Philippines is fully committed, because it is founded on the ideals we share: freedom and democracy.

“I have personally met President Trump as a young man, so I know that his robust leadership will result in a better future for all of us,” Marcos concluded. “Congratulations, President Trump!”

The Philippines is one of the U.S.’ allies in the Indo-Pacific region, helping counter China’s growing influence there. While some have warned that a Trump presidency would mean a more insular foreign policy, experts previously told TIME that countering China remains a bipartisan consensus and likely won’t be affected by Trump coming back into power.

Poland

President Andrzej Duda used a string of emojis to congratulate Trump on X. “You made it happen! 👏👏👏🇵🇱🤝🇺🇸” he posted.

Romania

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on this historic victory!” Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu posted on X. “Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our 🇷🇴🇺🇸Strategic Partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens!Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!”

Serbia

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory,” President Aleksandar Vučić posted on X. “Together, we face the serious challenges ahead.Serbia is committed to working with the USA for stability, growth, and peace.”

Spain

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted on X. “We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership.”

Turkiye

In a statement in Turkish on X, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lauded his “friend” Trump, “who won the presidential election in the United States after a great struggle and was re-elected as the President of the United States.”

“In this new period that will begin with the elections of the American people, I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world,” Erdoğan posted. “I hope that the elections will be beneficial for our friendly and allied people in the United States and for all of humanity.”

U.K.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to X to congratulate Trump, saying he looks forward to working with him in the years ahead. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” he said in his statement.

But Starmer’s relationship with Trump will likely be off to a shaky start. The Trump campaign accused his Labour Government of “blatant foreign interference” after volunteers with the center-left party traveled to the U.S. to help campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the Labour Government’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, in a 2018 article for TIME, described Trump as “a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath.” Lammy has since congratulated Trump, posting on X: “The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years. We look forward to working with you and @JDVance in the years ahead.”

Ukraine

President Volodmyr Zelensky posted on X: “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!

“I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

“We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies.

“I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States.”

Trump has shown little interest in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion, even blaming Zelensky for having “let that war start.”

European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X: “I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.”

North Atlantic Treaty Organization

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also congratulated Trump on his election. “His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO,” he posted on X.

Trump’s commitment to the military alliance is dubious.