Republican former President Donald Trump claimed victory in his race against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House.

Speaking at his campaign’s election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla., in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 6, Trump called his campaign “the greatest political movement of all time” and said his election to a second term will usher in the “Golden Age of America.”

The Associated Press had not yet called the presidential election, though Trump possessed a commanding lead by the time he addressed his supporters. Trump also claimed that he won the popular vote, though counting is not yet finished.

Read More: See a Map of the 2024 Presidential Race Results

Trump said Republicans also won the Senate and, prematurely, that it “looks like we’ll be keeping control” of the House of Representatives. Many House races remain too early or too close to call.

Highlighting key themes of his campaign, which centered largely around cracking down on immigration and turning around a supposedly failing economy under President Joe Biden, Trump promised, “We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country.”

Read More: How Trump 2.0 Would Remake Washington

He was joined on stage by his wife and family and vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. On stage, Vance said, “We just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.” Trump said that Vance “turned out to be a good choice” for running mate, referencing doubts raised about Vance’s selection.

Trump also shouted out billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk—whom Trump called “a new star” and “one of the most important people”—after Musk aggressively campaigned on Trump’s behalf in the final stretch of the race.

Hinting at what his future administration could look like, Trump said that former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would help to “make America healthy again.” Over audience chants of “Bobby! Bobby!” Trump said, “He wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him go to it.” Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic who ended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump, has said in recent days that he expects a prominent role overseeing federal health agencies.

In his speech, Trump also appeared to refer to the multiple assassination attempts made against him, saying: “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason.”

Trump also invited UFC CEO Dana White, a staunch supporter, to speak briefly. “This is karma, ladies and gentlemen. He deserves this,” White said of Trump’s presumed election victory.

“We’re gonna pay you back,” Trump said, thanking his supporters, before saying, “Together we can truly make America great again for all Americans.”

“I will not let you down. America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than it has ever been before.”