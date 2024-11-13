Screenwriter and director Yulin Kuang’s debut novel, How to End a Love Story, is a sorrowful yet fiery romance about learning to forgive. Thirteen years after losing her younger sister, Helen Zhang is still trying to work through her grief. The 30-year-old cynic has become a successful novelist whose YA book series is being turned into a TV show. She has even landed herself a seat in the writer’s room. Unfortunately, so has Grant Shepard, Helen’s popular former classmate who was involved in the accident that led to her sister’s death and who, like her, still bears the scars of that tragedy. As Helen begrudgingly gets to know Grant, she discovers that she has a lot more in common with the man she’s supposed to despise than she’d like to admit.

Buy Now: How to End a Love Story on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble