After tackling the inner workings of the wine business with her first book, Cork Dork, journalist Bianca Bosker returns with an engrossing and often absurd examination of the fine art world. With Get the Picture: A Mind-Bending Journey Among the Inspired Artists and Obsessive Art Fiends Who Taught Me How to See, Bosker explores the art scene by throwing herself in head first. Across a series of years, she takes a job as a security guard at the Guggenheim and stretches canvases until her fingers bleed while interning at a hip, downtown New York City gallery. She chats up billionaire collectors at Art Basel Miami and assists boundary-pushing performance artist and “ass influencer” Mandy allFIRE. (The latter being one of the best, and definitely most bizarre, moments in the book.) Though her time spent with an up-and-coming painter illustrates how broken the art business can be, Bosker also captures the joys of uncovering art in the least expected places.

Buy Now: Get the Picture on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble