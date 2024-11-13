There are a few things that fans of Kevin Kwan's fiction always look forward to when reading his books: rolling their eyes and laughing out loud at his ungodly rich, misbehaving characters, swooning when, inevitably, a pair of lovers finally come together, and missing at least one night's sleep, because they won't want to put the book down until they've reached the final page. In Kwan's fifth novel, his second outside his best-selling Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, he doesn't disappoint. Lies and Weddings sweeps readers across the globe from Hong Kong to London to Hawaii and beyond, following Rufus Leung Gresham, a viscount who stands to inherit his family's title and fortune, and the people in his world. Only, it turns out, there is no Gresham fortune—just massive debt. In order to save his family from ruin, Rufus is encouraged by his mother, a former supermodel, to find someone rich to marry, and fast. But that would mean ignoring his feelings for the girl next door. In Kwan's homage to Anthony Trollope's 19th-century comedy of manners Doctor Thorne, he offers another delectable social satire.

