The universes of Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout’s beloved characters Lucy Barton, Olive Kitteridge, and Bob Burgess collide in this lovingly told novel set in the fictional town of Crosby, Maine. There, the crotchety Olive is spending her days in a retirement home where Lucy visits, and they swap stories about the people they know. What anchors this intricately drawn book is Lucy’s burgeoning friendship with the legal-aid attorney Bob. Together, they walk and talk, sharing their secrets and closely held regrets. In crafting quiet moments between her characters, Strout revisits themes central to her writing: the relationship between grief and love, how meaning can be derived from even the simplest of days, and the power of human connection.

Buy Now: Tell Me Everything on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble