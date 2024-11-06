Lauren Boebert Wins Re-Election in Colorado

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has won her congressional race in Colorado's 4th district.

The controversial rightwing lawmaker, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, won the race against Jeff Hurd, according to the Associated Press.

Boebert will begin her third term as a Colorado representative, but this time for a different district. She announced at the end of 2023 that she would switch districts after winning her seat in the 3rd district by just 546 votes in 2022, putting herself in a safer race to stay in Congress. The 4th district went for Donald Trump by 15 points in 2020.

The move proved a successful strategy, ensuring another term for Boebert despite a series of controversies in the run-up to the election. She made headlines in September 2023 after she was removed from a Denver theater at a showing of ‘Beetlejuice’ for allegedly “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance.” She was also granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband in February. Boebert nodded to the controversies in a video announcing her plans to run in the 4th District, saying that it will be a “fresh start” for her following a difficult year.

“Since the first day I ran for public office I promised I would do whatever it takes to stop the socialists and communists from taking over our country,” Boebert said when she announced her plan to run in the 4th District.

Boebert captured national attention as an unpredictable, pro-gun, anti-abortion political outsider— receiving a fine after flouting mask and vaccine mandates in the Capitol and feuding with Capitol police after attempting to carry a gun into House chambers during her first year. She has been a staunch supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement, amplifying Trump’s baseless election fraud claims and calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden.