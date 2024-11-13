Author and artist Tessa Hulls’ debut graphic memoir, Feeding Ghosts, is a lush and moving portrait of the women in her family. In 1957, Hulls’ maternal grandmother Sun Yi fled Communist China with the author’s mother, Rose, who was just seven years old. Sun Yi would go on to write a best-selling memoir about the abuse she faced as a journalist at the hands of the Chinese government. But for much of her life, the family matriarch struggled with mental illness brought on by the trauma of that harrowing experience. Rose became her suffering mother’s caretaker, a responsibility that would affect her in ways that reverberated throughout Hulls’ life. Feeding Ghosts is the author's honest and often heartbreaking examination of the demons that haunt her and her mother.
Buy Now: Feeding Ghosts on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
