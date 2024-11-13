With Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America, journalist Shefali Luthra paints a portrait of reproductive rights following the fall of Roe v. Wade. After the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in 2022, Luthra traveled around the U.S. to speak with pregnant people seeking abortions, often those in more vulnerable communities who have limited or no access to reproductive health services. Among them are a 16-year-old navigating Texas’s six-week abortion ban, a Missouri woman who, at 20 weeks, must travel out of state in order to end a nonviable pregnancy, and a 19-year-old transgender man who struggles to access abortion services because his local clinic in Orlando, Fla., has been overwhelmed by out-of-state patients. To fully understand the high cost of limiting access to abortion, she also speaks with activists, politicians, and providers. Through in-depth reporting and interviews, Luthra puts a spotlight on the high-stakes consequences that come with restricting reproductive rights.
Buy Now: Undue Burden on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Donald Trump Won
- The Best Inventions of 2024
- Why Sleep Is the Key to Living Longer
- How to Break 8 Toxic Communication Habits
- Nicola Coughlan Bet on Herself—And Won
- What It’s Like to Have Long COVID As a Kid
- 22 Essential Works of Indigenous Cinema
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com