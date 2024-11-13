Six years ago, Alexander Fuller’s 21-year-old son died in his sleep. With her moving fifth memoir, Fi: A Memoir of My Son—named in honor of her late child, whose nickname was Fi—the author sets out to find a cure for her “deep mountain grief.” As the product of an eccentric mother who had lost three of her five children and never quite recovered, Fuller knew she could not go down that same path. To find her way back to her two daughters, she travels to a “grief sanctuary” in New Mexico, seeks spirituality in a sheep wagon in Wyoming, and visits a silent meditation retreat in Canada. Taking a page from Joan Didion’s Blue Nights, Fuller offers her own unsparing account of how she survived the pain of losing someone too soon.

