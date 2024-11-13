In her debut memoir, best-selling cookbook author and food TV icon Ina Garten admits she has a “low threshold for boredom.” This, she writes, has made her more than willing to take wild risks “just to get out of that miserable state.” In Be Ready When the Luck Happens, Garten lays out her journey to becoming the Barefoot Contessa, and the difficult, sometimes questionable decisions she made to get there. The biggest being to leave a stable, if not dull, job at the White House to pursue her passion for food—with the support of her husband and biggest fan of more than half a century, Jeffrey, who is well represented throughout the book. Garten also gets vulnerable, detailing a rough childhood filled with emotional and physical abuse and describes how that influenced her decision to not have kids. With humility and heart, Garten shares all of the ups, downs, and delicious cooking tips that got her where she is today.

