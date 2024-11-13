Mariana Enriquez’s short-story collection, A Sunny Place for Shady People, is set in a world that is supernatural, surreal, and sordid. Across the follow-up to Our Share of Night, translated by Megan McDowell, the Argentine author and journalist puts her focus on characters who are experiencing perimenopausal body horror, obsessed with phantasmagoric bird-women, and investigating the real-life case of Elisa Lam, a Canadian student who, in 2013, was found dead in a water tank on a hotel roof in Los Angeles. The protagonists of these 12 chilling tales, who are mostly women, seem unafraid of the Kafkaesque scenarios they find themselves in. In haunting terms, Enriquez lays out their real concerns—misogyny, addiction, and corruption—to offer a masterclass in horror writing.
Buy Now: A Sunny Place for Shady People on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
