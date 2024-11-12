Nedjip Tozun’s company d.light has a bold goal: to bring clean and affordable power to one billion people by 2030. As founder and CEO, Tozun has played a key role in this mission. To date, d.light—which manufactures and sells solar home systems, inverters, lanterns, and appliances—has helped bring clean power to 30 million homes across 72 countries. And to increase access for communities in India, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Nigeria, it offers a pay-as-you-go model. By allowing people to stop using kerosene, d.light estimates that it has helped avoid 38 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions since 2007. The company is a 2024 Earth Shot prize winner, and in July it brought in $176 million to support its PayGo off-grid projects in Africa—an initiative it is now partnering on with the Kenyan government.

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

The single most important action to advance the climate agenda in the next year is to accelerate investment in renewable energy for developing countries, particularly in Africa. Although Africa accounts for nearly 20% of the world’s population, it receives less than 3% of global renewable energy investment. With nearly half of its 1.5 billion people lacking reliable energy access and the population projected to grow significantly, the continent is at a critical crossroads. By prioritizing decentralized renewable solutions like solar, we have the opportunity to bypass traditional fossil-fuel-based systems, drastically reduce emissions, and provide sustainable energy to millions, while strengthening climate resilience.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

Those of us committed to addressing the climate crisis and ensuring a better world for future generations need to recognize that capitalism, technology, and innovation can be powerful tools in tackling climate change head-on. Activists can play an important role in advocating for positive and proven solutions and urging corporations and governments to accelerate their implementation. We already possess technologies that can rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and we have the potential to create an exciting, sustainable, and hopeful future if we all work together. The focus now should be on rapidly scaling these solutions and painting a vision of a future we can all look forward to.

If you could stand up and talk to world leaders at the next U.N. climate conference, what would you say?

If I had the chance to speak to world leaders at the next COP, I would urge them to commit to allocating more resources and financing for renewable energy in underserved regions, ensuring these solutions are sustainable, scalable, and affordable. This is not just about reducing emissions—it’s about empowering communities to thrive amid climate challenges. By addressing energy poverty with innovative, decentralized renewable systems, we can build a more resilient world while simultaneously driving down global carbon footprints. Leadership isn't just about cutting emissions at home—it’s about creating a global system where everyone has the tools and resources to succeed in the fight against climate change.