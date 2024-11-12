The Buddhist kingdom of Bhutan has outpaced the rest of the world in sustainability and conservationism, led by its 43-year-old monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and his commitment to holistic development. Over 70% of the state, nestled between giants China and India, is covered in forests, and it’s the only carbon-negative country worldwide. The Druk Gyalpo (or the Dragon King) plans to keep it that way, but not while missing out on economic opportunities for the nation of 770,000.

In December 2023, the Oxford-educated Druk Gyalpo unveiled his vision for a new economic hub that will link the southern border with India’s Assam: a “Mindfulness City,” in thematic unity with Bhutan’s ethos of Gross National Happiness, which His Majesty said he will be “personally involved” in. The planned city in the Gelephu flatland will cover 617,000 acres (larger than Singapore), will include “conscious and sustainable businesses,” and will be inspired by Buddhist spiritual heritage, the Druk Gyalpo said, in apparent response to a wave of Bhutanese emigration.

Construction of a dryport and an airport has begun, but there’s no set completion date for the city. Nonetheless, like Saudi Arabia’s the Line, the Druk Gyalpo’s initiative reimagines the modern city, serving residents while minimizing environmental impacts.