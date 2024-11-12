In addition to fighting to save the galaxy far, far away as a Jedi warrior in the Star Wars TV show Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson is putting in the work to protect her home planet against climate change. Citing her upbringing for teaching her never to overlook the importance of connecting with nature, the actor has spent her career pioneering initiatives intended to create a healthier world, from implementing eco-friendly practices within the fashion industry through her brand, Studio One Eighty Nine, to producing and appearing in recent documentaries highlighting the potential of regenerative agriculture, to launching the Rio Dawn Foundation in 2023 to support organizations advocating for environmental justice. Leading up to this year’s momentous U.S. presidential election, Dawson leveraged her voice and platform through the “Too Hot Not to Vote” campaign to encourage people to back candidates who are committed to clean energy and climate solutions. “We're watching what's happening across this planet with oceans getting warmer, glaciers melting, coral bleaching, storms,” she says. “It's really critical to highlight what we can be doing to get more climate-courageous legislators in office.”