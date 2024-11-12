Emily Eavis is proving that it’s possible to host a major festival sustainably—and successfully. Under her leadership as co-organizer of the Glastonbury music festival, the annual event was run entirely on green energy for the first time last year. And rather than the typical image of a vast and messy wasteland once the festival is over, this year Eavis reported that 99% of festivalgoers' tents were packed up and taken home. It’s a vision that Glastonbury has been championing for decades as its organizers encourage attendees to build a more sustainable world, from taking public transit to the event to voting in elections.

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

I really do believe that progress—the power of change—lies in our hands. The single most important thing we can do at this time, aside from living our lives with integrity and with kindness, is to make our voices heard. Elections mark important crossroads for change. Here in the U.K., ahead of our election in July, we at Glastonbury actively supported campaigns to encourage voter registration and inspire people to get out and make their voices heard. It has never been more important that we engage our democratic right and vote wisely, with climate in mind.

What is a climate solution (other than your own) that isn't getting the attention or funding it deserves?

I find it staggering that the use of renewable energy is still so marginal. Our Green Fields area of the Festival has always run on solar and wind power since the early ’80s. And we are continuing to expand solar, wind, and battery storage use across Glastonbury more than ever before. We power our 200,000-capacity event—all our stages, production areas and markets—entirely without the use of fossil fuels. If we can do this for our pop-city in this rural space, why can’t cities and larger businesses be run this way too? The technology is there to be invested in and utilized. We just need to be open to change.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

Hope is the cornerstone of climate activism. Without the belief that we can make a difference and steer the course away from disaster, it’ll be difficult to lead change. As climate activists, we need to inspire people with optimism by keeping our goals accessible and inclusive, because we still have a chance to create a meaningful impact and correct the mistakes of the past in a way which supports and empowers people.

If you could stand up and talk to world leaders at the next U.N. climate conference, what would you say?

I would remind them that climate change does not discriminate and while its impact affects everyone, it is the poorest countries and peoples on this precious planet of ours that are burdened the most. Because of this, world leaders have a responsibility to address climate change on a global scale, and to do that in an equitable and fair way.