Adam Met is a member of the multi-platinum band AJR who devotes what free time he has to helping scientists translate their innovative ideas into climate action. His nonprofit Planet Reimagined connects young researchers with activists and policymakers to accelerate impactful climate solutions. Met rallied bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for an idea to put wind and solar installations on lands that have already been approved for oil and gas leases. In 2024, the Biden Administration gave it the nod, opening a new avenue to speedier rollouts for renewable energy projects.

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

Vote locally. Federal elections are vital for our climate future, but state and local officials have extraordinary powers over how funding is spent on infrastructure, agriculture, transportation, power, waste, and more. Climate is a global problem and a local problem. It must be addressed by the president and other world leaders, in classrooms, state houses, and everywhere in between. Voting in local elections is one of the most powerful actions we can take.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

Climate activism needs to hold a mirror up to itself. At the moment, the climate movement is as diverse as the Democratic Party (if not moreso). From those that throw soup, to those who spend endless hours on the finer points of transmission policy, everybody is necessary. We are all working towards the same goal even though we may have different methods. At the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, Vice President Kamala Harris said that the most impactful climate law in history would not have been passed without all parts of the movement. Simultaneously, the role that grassroots organizations play in the movement needs to be integrated into the broader climate space. Small organizations are numerous, local, and deserve more funding. However, we must make sure that their roles and actions are integrated and impactful, and can then be applied in other places without reinventing the wheel. Engagement and collaboration across the movement should be a priority for the next year.

What's the most important climate legislation that could pass in the next year?

I can't just choose one! And thankfully, many policies are moving forward simultaneously. First, the Inflation Reduction Act money needs to be spent as quickly as possible, but even with all of the projects implemented, it will likely only get us 25% to 30% of the way there. Second, the farm bill in the United States that has been under negotiation for years needs to be finalized and include more sustainable agricultural practices. Third, we need a system-wide revamp of our permitting system in the United States. Fourth, local policies like congestion pricing are vital since they can be replicated in cities around the world. Fifth, water policy in the west needs to be addressed NOW. We can't wait until it's too late.