In the four years since Phil MacDonald founded global energy think tank Ember, it has become a go-to organization for open-source data about the clean energy transition. That included helping inform the British Labour Party’s landmark commitment to clean energy announced this year. As U.K. Energy Secretary Ed Milliband said: Ember’s “work on creating a zero-carbon power system was rigorous, thorough and insightful. It had an invaluable impact on Labour’s thinking and our plans for a clean power system by 2030.”

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

China may peak emissions this year—but it must not falter on continuing to build clean power. The country will add more solar this year than the rest of the world combined, but as demand for energy continues to grow in the world’s largest emitter, 2025 must see another increase in deployment. And next year the rest of the world needs to catch up with China’s stratospheric growth in wind, solar, nuclear, and many other clean technologies, if we are to successfully tackle climate change.

What is a climate solution (other than your own) that isn't getting the attention or funding it deserves?

Until recently, wind power was confined to shallow waters. Now floating wind turbines, coupled with new electricity cable technology, can allow power to be generated in any ocean. This cheap and reliable source of energy is now available for many more countries in the world—but it requires government support to launch.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

The world is now tantalizingly close to peak emissions, which may even come this year. This takes us into uncharted territory for humanity. Activists can make sure world leaders know that the decline of oil, gas, and coal industries is now inevitable, and it’s well past time to plan for the industries and jobs which will replace them.

What's the most important climate legislation that could pass in the next year?Methane has a short-term warming impact more than 80 times worse than CO2, but remains ignored by many governments and companies. Leaks of methane from coal mines are worse than the emissions of all aviation and shipping combined, but are barely talked about on the international stage. The fastest way to tackle climate change would be a global commitment to stopping these leaks from coal mines.