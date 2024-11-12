There are other places you’d rather be than Hong Kong in the summer—at least if your job has you working outdoors. Situated on China’s southern coast, the special administrative region has seen temperatures rise by more than 1.5°F (0.9°C) over the past 30 years, as global warming blankets the planet. People in the construction, public utilities, and transportation sectors have felt that pain more than office workers. Now, the insurance company AXA Hong Kong and Macau is doing something about it. In August, it announced that it is offering heat wave insurance for outdoor workers across Hong Kong.

Under the new program, led by Emily Li, the company’s chief employee benefits and wellness officer, eligible laborers pay a modest monthly premium of 19.90 Hong Kong dollars—equivalent to just over $2.50—for coverage against any loss or damages incurred due to extreme heat. Anytime the thermometer hits or exceeds 96.8°F (36°C) for three consecutive days, customers receive either a payment of 100 Hong Kong dollars—just shy of $13—or an anti-heat wave kit of equivalent value. AXA monitors temperatures and proactively informs insured workers when the threshold has been met, freeing them from having to submit claims or prove damages.

“Our new product…serves as a testament to our expertise in protection and our comprehensive insights into climate dynamics,” said Li in a statement accompanying the announcement of the program. “This initiative exemplifies our commitment to integrating sustainability into our business propositions, and providing enhanced protection for a workforce facing increased risks due to changing environmental conditions.”