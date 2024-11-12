Climate change isn’t just an environmental hazard, it’s a health hazard. This is especially true in developing countries, like Uganda, where extreme temperatures, floods, and droughts are already increasing pressure on the healthcare system. This year Uganda became the first African nation to develop a National Health Adaptation Plan aimed at safeguarding public health from the effects of climate change. Drawing on his deep expertise in disaster risk reduction and infection prevention, John Bosco Isunu led the development of the plan, which includes steps like climate training for healthcare workers and climate-proofing infrastructure. The plan received financial backing from the Rockerfeller Foundation, and provides a model for other African nations as they seek to build a resilient public health system in a warming world.

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

Governments must mobilize funds for climate actions.

What is a climate solution (other than your own) that isn't getting the attention or funding it deserves?

Community-based actions to address climate change deserve more attention.

If you could stand up and talk to world leaders at the next U.N. climate conference, what would you say?

Everyone should be a climate champion in their field.