Increasing economic growth while reducing your environmental footprint is the capitalist holy grail of sustainability. And under Ellen Jackowski’s leadership as chief sustainability officer of Mastercard, the company is on its way to doing exactly that. As of April, Mastercard announced that in 2023 it had grown its net revenue by 13% while decreasing its emissions by 1% compared to the year prior. This includes significantly addressing emissions along its supply chain—these scope 3 emissions were down 40% in 2023 compared to its baseline year of 2016. All of this puts Mastercard in a steady position to hit its interim 2025 climate targets on its way towards net-zero by 2040.

What’s one sustainability effort you personally will try to adopt in the next year, and why?

Our lifestyles are responsible for an estimated two thirds of global emissions. From how we get around, to the clothes on our backs, to the spaces we inhabit, most people purchase their day-to-day necessities. As a consumer, I'm genuinely excited about the growing array of information, options, and services that are enabling us to make more conscious, more sustainable choices. In the coming year, I'm focusing on continuing to explore the new platforms and services that are emerging within the circular economy, especially ones that are incentivizing and rewarding consumers for taking part in these methods of exchange. On the home front, I really enjoy restoring and sourcing secondhand furniture instead of buying new. On the work front, I’m committed to continuing to use my very well-traveled, yet still very functional suitcase until its last leg cannot be repaired. My goal is to be part of the shift towards more sustainable, regenerative systems.

What is a climate solution (other than your own) that isn't getting the attention or funding it deserves?

A critical climate solution that deserves more attention and funding is the integration of financial inclusion with climate action. This strategy transcends merely decoupling growth from emissions—it couples growth with inclusion, channeling resources directly to those most affected by climate change. By doing so, we build climate resilience and foster shared economic prosperity. As extreme weather events intensify globally, we must ensure businesses and communities can not only recover but thrive in their aftermath. The key lies in achieving last-mile financial access, particularly for the billion climate-vulnerable people still financially excluded.

With more investment unlocked for small businesses, women entrepreneurs, and developing countries, companies like Mastercard can do what they do best: connecting high-risk communities—often the source of key innovations—to the digital economy. Prioritizing digital financial inclusion alongside climate action creates a more resilient global community. This approach empowers us to adapt to and mitigate climate impacts while ensuring no one is left behind. It's not just about surviving climate change - it's about creating a more equitable, prosperous world in the process.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

The future belongs not to the loudest, but to the hum of many, rising together. Remember, markets and policies ultimately move at the speed of public demand. A few vocal activists can raise awareness, but real change comes when millions of people start to shift their behaviors and expectations. Climate activism in the coming year should focus on unlocking the collective power of individual action and embracing more sustainable choices. People should feel the power they hold—through their purchases, through their everyday decisions-- as active participants in shaping a better future that we genuinely want to inhabit. This isn't about sacrifice; it's about reimagining our daily lives in ways that are both fulfilling and environmentally responsible. It’s about directing people towards choices that are accessible and attractive, that support better health, or cost savings. Let's shift the conversation from avoiding catastrophe to creating opportunity, moving from fear to hope, and building a thriving future we're eager to step into.