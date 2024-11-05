See a Map of the 2024 House of Representatives Race Results

Millions of voters are headed to the polls to elect the 47th President of the United States—and also vote in other critical races that will determine which party will control each chamber of Congress.

In the House, where all 435 seats are on the ballot, the election results will have a major impact on the incoming President’s ability to pass legislation and enact key elements of his or her agenda.

The Republican Party currently has the majority in the House, but Democrats only need to pick up four seats to take control. The Associated Press will “call” races across the country based on their Decision Team’s rigorous counting of the votes as polls close. The map below—which will update automatically as states are called by the AP—shows where the race currently stands.

