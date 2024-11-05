Podcaster Joe Rogan Endorses Donald Trump

1 minute read
Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on on April 9, 2022.
Joe Rogan at a UFC event in Jacksonville, Fla., on on April 9, 2022.James Gilbert—Getty Images
By Associated Press

Joe Rogan, the nation’s most-listened-to podcaster, announced on the eve of the election that he’s endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Rogan, in a post on X promoting his interview with Trump supporter Elon Musk, made a compelling case for the Republican presidential nominee and said, “I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he added.

Trump late last month sat for a three-hour interview with Rogan for his podcast.

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com