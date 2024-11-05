Joe Rogan, the nation’s most-listened-to podcaster, announced on the eve of the election that he’s endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Rogan, in a post on X promoting his interview with Trump supporter Elon Musk, made a compelling case for the Republican presidential nominee and said, “I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he added.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

Trump late last month sat for a three-hour interview with Rogan for his podcast.