Whether Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris or her Republican challenger former President Donald Trump is elected the 47th President of the United States is widely expected to come down to seven key swing states—Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada—as Harris and Trump race to the magic number of 270 electoral votes (a simple majority) in the Electoral College.

As polls close across the country on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Associated Press will “call” states based on their Decision Team’s rigorous counting of the votes. It is possible that the overall winner cannot be determined on Election Night and may even take days or weeks, depending on how close the margins are.

The map below—which will update automatically as states are called by the AP—shows where the race currently stands.

