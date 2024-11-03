What a Donald Trump Win Would Mean For Immigration

Former President Donald Trump is promising a sweeping overhaul of U.S. immigration policy if he wins the election, one that aims to build upon and escalate the already strident measures of his first term.

Trump intends to commence mass deportations of millions of people, a project that could be marked by widespread workplace raids and the involvement of the U.S. military, all while putting federal resources into expanding the border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

His proposed agenda would represent a dramatic shift in American immigration policy, targeting millions of undocumented immigrants and redefining the nation’s approach to newcomers.

Trump’s dark view of immigration has helped define his political career since he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015. His rhetoric around the issue has raised concerns that his immigration agenda is rooted in an idealized fantasy of racial purity. He said in a speech in December that migrants coming into the U.S. are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Last month, he said undocumented immigrants who commit murder have “bad genes.”

Trump’s proposals have reignited debates around legality, ethics, and the potential societal impacts of such an expansive crackdown. Critics argue that his strategies could pose fundamental challenges to civil rights and humanitarian obligations. But the Trump campaign is trying to capitalize on rising public discontent regarding immigration and border security, framing their plans as a necessary response to what Trump describes as a national crisis.

Here’s what to know about Trump’s immigration plan if he were to win the presidential election.

Mass deportations

Trump is making his plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants a central feature of his potential second term. He has signaled an ambition to carry out what he calls the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history.” That could mean a years-long effort to remove an estimated 11 million people who are in the country without authorization. His administration aims to leverage expedited removal processes, which allow for rapid deportations without the usual legal hearings.

His campaign has emphasized that such measures are within existing legal frameworks and would not require new legislation. They argue that mass deportations would benefit American workers by raising wages and improving job conditions. However, experts warn that the abrupt removal of millions of immigrants would likely lead to economic instability, particularly in industries heavily reliant on undocumented labor, such as agriculture and hospitality.

Critics of Trump’s deportation strategy contend that it is inhumane, citing potential violations of due process and the trauma that mass removals could inflict on families and communities. Many of the people targeted have lived in the U.S. for years and have children who are U.S. citizens. The implications of such a drastic policy shift could also extend far beyond immigration, fundamentally reshaping the demographic and economic landscape of the nation.

Using the military for immigration

Trump's proposal to use the military for immigration enforcement marks a significant escalation in the federal government's approach to undocumented immigrants. By invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and the Insurrection Act, he plans to deploy federal troops to assist in apprehending migrants at the southern border, a move that raises serious legal and ethical concerns regarding the role of the military in domestic law enforcement.

Trump has said he would move thousands of troops currently stationed overseas to the southern border of the U.S. He has also said he would deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a blockade of fentanyl and fentanyl precursor chemicals from entering the country.

The militarization of immigration policy reflects Trump’s broader strategy of framing immigration as a security threat, portraying all undocumented immigrants as dangers to public safety. The intention is to create an unprecedented formidable presence at the border, bolstered by the National Guard and local police from Republican-led states. Advocates argue that this approach is essential for national security, while critics view it as a dangerous precedent that undermines civil liberties and could lead to excessive force against vulnerable populations.

Trump also wants to build new detention camps to hold undocumented immigrants awaiting deportation, which the campaign says would enable faster processing and removal of immigrants. This effort would also likely include the military. Opponents fear that this approach could mirror past abuses in immigration enforcement, where the rights of individuals are overlooked in favor of rapid, large-scale removals.

Workplace raids

A second Trump administration would plan to expand workplace raids as a method of identifying and apprehending undocumented immigrants. The strategy, which he also ramped up in his first term, aims to increase the visibility and enforcement of immigration laws in everyday settings, targeting industries that frequently employ unauthorized workers.

Trump has suggested that these raids will not only deter unauthorized employment but also lead to significant labor market shifts, benefiting American workers. However, the practical implications of such raids could be far-reaching, disrupting local economies and instilling fear within immigrant communities. Critics argue that workplace raids often result in chaos, separating families and exacerbating vulnerabilities among immigrant populations. The resulting atmosphere of mistrust can leave immigrants afraid to report crimes or seek help in dangerous situations for fear of deportation.

Expanding the border wall

Expanding and reinforcing the border wall is another cornerstone of Trump’s immigration agenda, a promise that resonates deeply with his base.

The U.S.-Mexico border is nearly 2,000 miles long. During Trump’s first term, the U.S. government built less than 500 miles of border wall, and much of it replaced smaller, dilapidated barriers.

Trump’s GOP party platform released during the Republican National Convention in July promised, “We will complete the Border Wall.” Trump has indicated plans to redirect military funding to construct new sections of the wall, defying congressional appropriations—an approach that mirrors tactics from his first term, when he prioritized border security over other federal funding priorities.

Advocates for the wall argue that it is necessary for national security and controlling illegal immigration. Yet, critics contend that the wall represents a misguided allocation of resources, with many experts arguing that immigration challenges require comprehensive reforms rather than punitive measures.

The prospect of renewed construction raises environmental and logistical concerns, particularly in regions where natural landscapes may be disrupted. Additionally, whether a border wall even works as a deterrent remains debated, with studies suggesting that a comprehensive approach addressing root causes of migration would be more effective in the long term.

Returning to the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Trump has promised to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy he put in place during his first

term. This policy, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols, forced migrants who entered the U.S. over the southern border and requested asylum to return to Mexico while their cases were heard. During the Trump administration, this led to more than 65,000 migrants not from Mexico struggling to find temporary shelter in northern Mexico.

More Border Patrol agents

Trump plans to hire 10,000 new Border Patrol agents. This could be a difficult task, as the U.S. Border Patrol has struggled to fill existing positions due to low morale and funding issues. Trump has promised to offer pay raises and bonuses to enhance recruitment and retention within the agency.

Trump’s plan would enlarge the Border Patrol by 50% and require congressional approval. However, the campaign has not clarified how it would secure the necessary funding. In February, Republicans and Democrats in Congress had agreed on a border security deal that would have added 2,500 more Border Patrol agents and expanded the roster of immigration judges. President Joe Biden promised to sign the measure. But the bill died after Trump told Republicans to wait to take action until after the election.

Ending birthright citizenship

On his first day back in office, Trump has promised to issue an executive order ending the long-standing Constitutional principle that children born in the U.S. are granted citizenship. Trump said he would instruct federal agencies to require that any child born in the U.S. have at least one parent who is a lawful permanent resident or citizen, before they can be issued a passport or Social Security number.

The 14th Amendment of the Constitution guarantees that all people born in the U.S. have the rights of citizens, regardless of their race. Ratified in 1868, that amendment sought to remedy the harm caused by the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision of 1857, which ruled that Black people were not citizens. Any executive action Trump takes to deny birthright citizenship to people born in the U.S. is sure to be challenged in court and would likely be fought all the way to the Supreme Court.

Ideological screenings for immigrants

Trump has promised to bring back the travel ban from Muslim-majority countries he implemented in his first term. His campaign wrote on X in October 2023 that he would “reinstate and expand” the ban on travel from “terror-plagued countries” and “implement strong ideological screening for all immigrants.”

In that post, the Trump campaign listed plans to send immigration agents to protests in the U.S. to remove “pro-Jihadist” demonstrators from the country and to revoke student visas of “radical anti-American and anti-semitic foreigners” at universities. “Sympathy for jihadists, Hamas, or Hamas ideology will be automatically disqualifying” for immigrants applying to enter the U.S, the campaign wrote.

Those ideas were expanded in the GOP platform adopted during the Republican National Convention in July. “Republicans will use existing Federal Law to keep foreign Christian-hating Communists, Marxists, and Socialists out of America,” the party platform states.