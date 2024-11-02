Here’s What Time the Polls Close in Every State

The presidential election between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will come to a head on Nov. 5 as final voters cast their ballots. That’s not the only thing that will be decided at the polls though, with abortion, marijuana, and local and state representative elections also set to be voted on down ballot
On election day, polling hours vary state by state—sometimes even county by county. In certain states where poll closing times vary—specifically in states like North Dakota and New Hampshire—you can utilize search functions on each state’s respective website.
Though line-length will vary too, what matters is that if you are in line by the time the polls close, you will be able to cast your ballot. Voting does not end until the last person in line at the time the polls close gets to vote.
Below are the times that the polls close at each hour (Eastern time and local time) on election day.
Arizona
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
Arkansas
Local time: 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:30 p.m.
California
Local time: 8 p.m.
Eastern Time: 11:00 p.m.
Colorado
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
Connecticut
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Delaware
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
District of Columbia
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Florida
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.
Georgia
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.
Hawaii
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 12:00 a.m.
Idaho
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: Between 10:00 p.m and 11:00 p.m. depending on time zone of county
Illinois
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Indiana
Local time: 6:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.
Iowa
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
Kansas
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on the time zone of the county
Kentucky
Local time: 6:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: Between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.depending on the time zone of the county
Louisiana
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
Maine
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Maryland
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Massachusetts
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Michigan
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on time zone
Minnesota
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
Mississippi
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Missouri
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Montana
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 10:00 p.m.
Nebraska
Local time: 8:00 p.m. (Central Time Zone); 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time Zone)
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
Nevada
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 10:00 p.m.
New Hampshire
Local time: Varies by municipality
Eastern Time: Between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., depending on municipality.
New Jersey
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern time: 8:00 p.m.
New Mexico
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
New York
Local time: 9:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
North Carolina
Local time: 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:30 p.m.
North Dakota
Local time: 7:00 p.m., but varies for areas on Mountain time
Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Ohio
Local time: 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Oregon
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: Between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. depending on the time zone
Pennsylvania
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Rhode Island
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
South Carolina
Local time: 7:00 p.m,
Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.
South Dakota
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on the time zone
Tennessee
Local time: 8:00 p.m. (counties in Eastern Time Zone); 7:00 p.m. (counties in Central Time Zone)
Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.
Texas
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on the time zone
Utah
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 10:00 p.m.
Vermont
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.
Virginia
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.
Washington
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 11:00 p.m.
West Virginia
Local time: 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Time: 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin
Local time: 8:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
Wyoming
Local time: 7:00 p.m.
Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.
