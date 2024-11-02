Here’s What Time the Polls Close in Every State

The presidential election between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will come to a head on Nov. 5 as final voters cast their ballots. That’s not the only thing that will be decided at the polls though, with abortion, marijuana, and local and state representative elections also set to be voted on down ballot

On election day, polling hours vary state by state—sometimes even county by county. In certain states where poll closing times vary—specifically in states like North Dakota and New Hampshire—you can utilize search functions on each state’s respective website.

Though line-length will vary too, what matters is that if you are in line by the time the polls close, you will be able to cast your ballot. Voting does not end until the last person in line at the time the polls close gets to vote.

Below are the times that the polls close at each hour (Eastern time and local time) on election day.

Arizona

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

Arkansas

Local time: 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:30 p.m.

California

Local time: 8 p.m.

Eastern Time: 11:00 p.m.

Colorado

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

Connecticut

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Delaware

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

District of Columbia

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Florida

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.

Georgia

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.

Hawaii

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 12:00 a.m.

Idaho

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: Between 10:00 p.m and 11:00 p.m. depending on time zone of county

Illinois

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Indiana

Local time: 6:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.

Iowa

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

Kansas

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on the time zone of the county

Kentucky

Local time: 6:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: Between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.depending on the time zone of the county

Louisiana

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

Maine

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Maryland

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Massachusetts

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Michigan

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on time zone

Minnesota

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

Mississippi

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Missouri

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Montana

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 10:00 p.m.

Nebraska

Local time: 8:00 p.m. (Central Time Zone); 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time Zone)

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

Nevada

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 10:00 p.m.

New Hampshire

Local time: Varies by municipality

Eastern Time: Between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., depending on municipality.

New Jersey

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern time: 8:00 p.m.

New Mexico

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

New York

Local time: 9:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

North Carolina

Local time: 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:30 p.m.

North Dakota

Local time: 7:00 p.m., but varies for areas on Mountain time

Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Ohio

Local time: 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Oregon

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: Between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. depending on the time zone

Pennsylvania

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Rhode Island

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

South Carolina

Local time: 7:00 p.m,

Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.

South Dakota

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on the time zone

Tennessee

Local time: 8:00 p.m. (counties in Eastern Time Zone); 7:00 p.m. (counties in Central Time Zone)

Eastern Time: 8:00 p.m.

Texas

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. depending on the time zone

Utah

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 10:00 p.m.

Vermont

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.

Virginia

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.

Washington

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 11:00 p.m.

West Virginia

Local time: 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Time: 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin

Local time: 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.

Wyoming

Local time: 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:00 p.m.