Here’s What’s New on Netflix in November 2024

Baby, it's getting cold outside. And there's plenty of new holiday programming on Netflix to curl up to at home, from Hot Frosty—about a snowman who comes to life, as a really hot man—and a holiday-themed edition of the baking competition series Is It Cake?, featuring edible ice skates, wreaths, and nutcrackers.

For thrill-seekers, several films in the Fast & Furious franchise will be available to stream beginning Nov. 1. In the nature documentary category, Our Oceans will splash down on Nov. 20. And Glengarry Glen Ross—where the phrase "always be closing" comes from—is leaving the site on Nov. 30.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in November 2024

Nov 1

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football

Let Go

Nov. 5

Love Village (Season 2)

Nov. 6

Love is Blind: Argentina

Meet Me Next Christmas

Pedro Páramo

Nov. 7

10 Days of a Curious Man

Born for the Spotlight

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Outer Banks (Season 4) Part 2

Nov. 8

Bank Under Siege

The Cage

Investigation Allen

Mr. Plankton

Vijay 69

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

Nov. 9

Arcane (Season 2) Act 1

Nov. 12

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil

Nov. 13

Emilia Pérez

Hot Frosty

The Mothers of Penguins

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Sisters' Feud

SPRINT Part 2

Nov. 14

Beyond Goodbye

The Lost Children

Nov. 15

Cobra Kai (Season 6) Part 2

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Nov. 16

Arcane (Season 2) Act II

Nov. 18

Wonderoos (Season 2)

Nov. 19

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special

Zombieverse: New Blood

Nov. 20

Adoration

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

GTMAX

The Merry Gentlemen

Our Oceans

A swimming turtle in the Netflix doc Our Oceans Courtesy of Netflix

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Nov. 21

Maybe Baby 2

Tokyo Override

Nov. 22

900 Days Without Anabel

The Empress (Season 2)

The Helicopter Heist

Joy

The Piano Lesson

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4

Spellbound

Tex Mex Motors (Season 2)

Transmitzvah

When the Phone Rings

Nov. 23

Arcane (Season 2) Act III

Nov. 25

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

A family photo of young JonBenét Ramsey in Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey. Netflix

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4

Nov. 26

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

Nov. 27

Chef's Table: Volume 7

Our Little Secret

Nov. 28

Asaf

Is it Cake? Holiday

The Madness

Nov. 29

Senna

The Snow Sister

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2024

Nov. 1

60 Days In (Season 7)

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild (Season 2)

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

Nov. 5

Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2)

Nov. 7

Face Off (Seasons 6-8)

Nov. 8

A Holiday Engagement

The Christmas Trap

My Dad's Christmas Date

Nov. 9

The Lost City

Nov. 10

Focus

Nov. 11

Rob Peace

Nov. 12

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Nov. 14

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

Nov. 15

A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)

Million Dollar Decorators (Season 2)

Nov. 20

Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)

Nov. 22

Gold Rush (Seasons 1-2)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2024

Nov. 5

A Man Called Otto

Nov. 6

Edge of Tomorrow

Nov. 10

Night School

Nov. 14

First Man

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose 2

Nov. 15

Harriet

Nov. 19

Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 1-2)

Nov. 22

Evil Dead Rise

Sausage Party

Nov. 30

A Beautiful Life

Ali

The Devil's Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Troy

What to Expect When You're Expecting