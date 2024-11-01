Here’s What’s New on Netflix in November 2024

Baby, it's getting cold outside. And there's plenty of new holiday programming on Netflix to curl up to at home, from Hot Frosty—about a snowman who comes to life, as a really hot man—and a holiday-themed edition of the baking competition series Is It Cake?, featuring edible ice skates, wreaths, and nutcrackers.
For thrill-seekers, several films in the Fast & Furious franchise will be available to stream beginning Nov. 1. In the nature documentary category, Our Oceans will splash down on Nov. 20. And Glengarry Glen Ross—where the phrase "always be closing" comes from—is leaving the site on Nov. 30.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in November 2024
Nov 1
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase
It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football
Let Go
Nov. 5
Love Village (Season 2)
Nov. 6
Love is Blind: Argentina
Meet Me Next Christmas
Pedro Páramo
Nov. 7
10 Days of a Curious Man
Born for the Spotlight
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson
Outer Banks (Season 4) Part 2
Nov. 8
Bank Under Siege
The Cage
Investigation Allen
Mr. Plankton
Vijay 69
Umjolo: The Gone Girl
Nov. 9
Arcane (Season 2) Act 1
Nov. 12
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil
Nov. 13
Emilia Pérez
Hot Frosty
The Mothers of Penguins
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley
Sisters' Feud
SPRINT Part 2
Nov. 14
Beyond Goodbye
The Lost Children
Nov. 15
Cobra Kai (Season 6) Part 2
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Nov. 16
Arcane (Season 2) Act II
Nov. 18
Wonderoos (Season 2)
Nov. 19
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special
Zombieverse: New Blood
Nov. 20
Adoration
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
GTMAX
The Merry Gentlemen
Our Oceans
Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
Nov. 21
Maybe Baby 2
Tokyo Override
Nov. 22
900 Days Without Anabel
The Empress (Season 2)
The Helicopter Heist
Joy
The Piano Lesson
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4
Spellbound
Tex Mex Motors (Season 2)
Transmitzvah
When the Phone Rings
Nov. 23
Arcane (Season 2) Act III
Nov. 25
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4
Nov. 26
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
Nov. 27
Chef's Table: Volume 7
Our Little Secret
Nov. 28
Asaf
Is it Cake? Holiday
The Madness
Nov. 29
Senna
The Snow Sister
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2024
Nov. 1
60 Days In (Season 7)
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Just Go With It
Love in the Wild (Season 2)
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
Nov. 5
Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2)
Nov. 7
Face Off (Seasons 6-8)
Nov. 8
A Holiday Engagement
The Christmas Trap
My Dad's Christmas Date
Nov. 9
The Lost City
Nov. 10
Focus
Nov. 11
Rob Peace
Nov. 12
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Nov. 14
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
Nov. 15
A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)
Million Dollar Decorators (Season 2)
Nov. 20
Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)
Nov. 22
Gold Rush (Seasons 1-2)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2024
Nov. 5
A Man Called Otto
Nov. 6
Edge of Tomorrow
Nov. 10
Night School
Nov. 14
First Man
Nothing to Lose
Nothing to Lose 2
Nov. 15
Harriet
Nov. 19
Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 1-2)
Nov. 22
Evil Dead Rise
Sausage Party
Nov. 30
A Beautiful Life
Ali
The Devil's Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
The Little Things
The Matrix Resurrections
National Security
Pain & Gain
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Troy
What to Expect When You're Expecting
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com