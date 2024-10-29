What to Expect at an Annual Physical 

If you already head to the doctor’s office once a year for an annual physical: good job. If you don’t, let this be your reminder to go ahead and book that appointment—and perhaps let go of some of your anxiety surrounding your check-up.

And yes, you should schedule an annual physical exam even if you feel relatively healthy. “Many of us may only visit a doctor when we are sick, but having a primary care doctor and an annual physical is important,” says Dr. Heather Viola, an assistant professor of medicine and primary care physician at Mount Sinai Doctors-Ansonia in New York City. “It’s important to establish a relationship with a physician that you trust, and this starts with yearly well visits.”

Here’s who should schedule an annual physical, what to expect at the appointment, and how to ease anxiety leading up to your yearly exam.

Why should you get an annual physical?

One of the reasons doctors advocate so strongly for annual physicals is because they’re important for catching “silent” disease early and treating it before it leads to a bigger problem, says Dr. Erika Kalabacas, a family-medicine physician at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Greenlawn, N.Y. She can recount numerous appointments where she has caught high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, and even breast and skin cancer at early and treatable stages.

Your annual physical is also essential as a mental-health screening tool. “Your mental health is a big part of your physical health, and this is why we have included anxiety and depression screenings into the annual,” says Kalabacas. Mental-health issues have a way of flying under the radar, Viola says, as they “may not otherwise be addressed or identified if not for the routine visit.”

Another important vital that’s measured and tracked at your annual physical exam is your weight. While Kalabacas concedes this can be a sensitive topic for many, she explains that by taking this measurement your doctor can help identify if there are any underlying causes for weight issues, such as thyroid irregularities, medications, side effects, or hormonal changes due to menopause. “Your primary care physician can discuss important diet and exercise recommendations, medications, or referrals to dietitians,” she says—stressing that since obesity is on the rise, and is the leading cause of almost all chronic diseases, it’s essential to make every effort to get ahead of it.

Doctors caution against skipping annual physicals just because you consider yourself healthy. Viola believes these once-a-year visits—especially for young, healthy patients—are a great way to get to know your doctor better. Plus, they allow your provider to get to know you so that they can best help you stay healthy going forward, she says.

What happens at an annual physical?

Sometimes called an “annual” or “yearly physical,” these appointments are essential for monitoring your health and taking proactive steps towards safeguarding it. During the appointment, a primary-care provider evaluates your overall health and your risk factors for chronic disease.

The visit, which takes about 30 minutes, typically includes a blood draw, physical examination by your physician, an evaluation of your vital signs such as blood pressure and weight, and a review of your medical history and medications. Your doctor may also conduct age-appropriate screening tests for certain cancers and administer vaccines as necessary, as well as administer mental-health questionnaires—and, if necessary, provide you with resources such as therapy referrals or medications to treat anxiety or depression. You’ll also have the chance to ask your doctor any questions you may have regarding your health.

A physical isn’t only about unearthing new problems. Rather, annual physicals are an important time to discuss preventive health: what you can do to stay healthy based on your individual risk factors and family history, says Viola. “By regularly monitoring your health, your doctor can identify and address any changes in your health and take steps to prevent chronic illnesses from developing or worsening,” she says.

“I generally recommend everyone meet with their doctor once a year for a well visit,” Viola says. “You can talk to your doctor about how often they should see you. For most adults, it's once a year. For some younger, healthy adults, it may be less."

How to prepare for a physical

Kalabacas and Viola share that you should do the following before your physical exam.

If your blood draw will happen at or after your visit, you may want to fast from eating for at least eight hours before your appointment. You’ll also want to avoid alcohol the night before to get the most accurate results, and you may be instructed to abstain from caffeine. However, it’s important to drink water and take your medications without pause, says Kalabacas. If the office doesn’t contact you in advance with specific fasting directions, check with administrative staff about the proper protocol leading up to your appointment.

If you are a new patient, come prepared with your health history . Viola advises bringing a list of your medical history, family history, medications, supplements, and allergies. Include any specialists you see, your last blood work result, and your vaccination record, Kalabacas says.

Get records from other specialists forwarded to your primary care physician’s office. “It’s also helpful to bring records from other specialists if you have them,” says Viola. These may include recent mammograms, colonoscopies, and bone density reports. “If you don’t have access to the reports, let us know at which facility you had the testing done so we can obtain the results for you,” says Kalabacas.

Write down your key issues . “Before your appointment, prioritize your concerns and identify the things most important to you to cover so time can be used efficiently,” suggests Viola. “Tell your doctor your concerns at the beginning of the appointment to ensure they know what is most important to you.”

Get familiar with your family history . Your provider will ask you questions about your family history of medical conditions, says Kalabacas. “So if you are a younger patient, knowing your mom’s, dad’s, and grandparents’ medical conditions is important to help evaluate your genetic risks,” says Kalabacas. Doctors use this info o best determine next steps.

Find out if there are any special instructions to follow. If you are a male over age 50, for instance, it is recommended to refrain from sexual intercourse or masturbation for 24 hours before prostate blood testing, which can sometimes happen at a physical, says Kalabacas.

Write notes down during your visit , advises Viola. “This can help you keep track of your doctor’s recommendations so that you can refer to them later,” she says.

Arrive early. Doing so will allow some time to sit quietly for a few moments to help you relax, says Viola.

After your exam, what’s next?

Before you even leave the office, there are some steps you can take to make the most of your visit. At the conclusion of your appointment, Viola always recommends asking for a recap of the visit if one hasn’t been provided. “Ask the doctor to repeat the instructions you’re supposed to follow, and ensure that you are on the same page,” she says.

Often, people won’t ask questions when their doctor is right in front of them, she says. Instead of this missed opportunity, advocate for yourself and don’t be afraid to make inquiries, says Viola. “If you are concerned or confused about a diagnosis or proposed treatment, always ask your provider to explain why they are choosing this path,” she says.

One last thing to do before you wrap up your physical is to ask for a referral if needed. “If you would like to see a specialist, ask your provider who they recommend. It can be really helpful to see a specialist that your primary care physician works closely with and can improve coordination of your care,” says Viola.

Once the appointment is over, ask the front desk staff what the best way to contact your provider is if you have any follow-up questions. Many doctors use an electronic health system where they share blood work results via the patient portal.

The timeline for receiving your lab results and having your doctor review them may be a few days to a few weeks. “Most doctors will call or write you a message within a few days with their recommendations,” says Viola. “Ask your doctor what to expect in regard to your results: ‘Should I expect a phone call to review?’ ‘Will you write to me through the patient portal?’”

What to do if you’re anxious about your physical

If you’re feeling anxious or nervous leading up to your exam, you’re not alone. Both Viola and Kalabacas share that it’s common to be nervous about visiting your doctor, especially a new one. “But remember, they are here to help you,” says Viola.

To quell nerves, Kalabacas says having a list of questions to “direct the appointment towards your needs,” bringing a friend or family member for support, and choosing a primary care physician that you are comfortable with can all help. (To that last point, Kalabacas says some of the best referrals for primary care providers come from loved ones; Zocdoc is another great option to find a local physician that accepts your insurance.)

“The most important thing is to show up. We know it's hard, and we do our best to make you feel comfortable,” says Kalabacas. “We are here to educate and guide you; you ultimately make the decisions.”

The goal is to become more proactive about your health instead of reactive. “You should feel empowered by knowing more about your health, because then you can control your health outcome,” Kalabacas says.

